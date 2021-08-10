Raiders report: Team adds 4th quarterback to roster

Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota and Nate Peterman had company in the red jerseys designated for quarterbacks at Tuesday’s practice as Case Cookus was added to the roster.

Raiders quarterback Case Cookus looks to throw a pass during training camp at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Case Cookus (14) stretches during training camp at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

TRAINING CAMP

AT A GLANCE

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Wednesday — Practice, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

■ Thursday — Practice, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

■ Friday — Off

■ Saturday — Preseason game vs. Seattle Seahawks, Allegiant Stadium, 6 p.m.

■ Sunday — Off

Quote of the Day

Rookie defensive end Malcolm Koonce has been impressing coaches all offseason and says he is starting to feel more comfortable with the NFL and the move to Las Vegas. There is still one adjustment that has been a bit slower.

“It’s a beautiful place, but it’s hot,” the former University of Buffalo star said. “I’ll tell you that. Extremely hot. Going to your car after practice is like a death sentence.”

Play of the Day

It was a good day for the defense Tuesday as the offense may have been a bit out of sync after the team took Monday off.

The defense forced several turnovers, including two interceptions of Marcus Mariota by Rasul Douglas and Dallin Leavitt. Bryan Edwards couldn’t handle a high throw from Derek Carr over the middle and Trayvon Mullen came up with the deflection.

De’Vante Busby swatted a ball out of John Brown’s hands for a fumble, and Shaun Crawford jarred one loose from Matt Bushman to add to the turnover total.

But the best play on Monday came in a one-on-one live tackling drill in the open field.

Running back Trey Ragas put a spin move on Leavitt that dropped the safety to the turf and allowed Ragas to get free down the sideline.

Waller, Carlson seen at practice

Tight end Darren Waller didn’t return to practice, but he was seen going through a workout with a trainer on one of the fields while the rest of the team went through drills.

No injury has been disclosed, though Waller hasn’t practiced since Aug. 2. Coach Jon Gruden has said only that he’s not concerned about Waller’s status.

Kicker Daniel Carlson, who has been on the reserve/COVID list, watched practice in uniform. He was not wearing a mask, an indication he has likely cleared health and safety protocols and is set to return.

There was also a new face in a red jersey designated for quarterbacks.

The Raiders signed Case Cookus, a former Northern Arizona standout who has spent time with the Broncos and Vikings this offseason.

Wide receiver Trey Quinn was waived/injured to make room on the roster.

Magic number

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has established himself as one of the position’s top stars over more than a decade in the league. He has worn No. 93 his entire career and even has the number in his Twitter handle.

So fans expressed shock on social media when he showed up at Raiders’ practice last week sporting No. 61. McCoy was asked about the change during his first media availability on Tuesday.

“I will be 93,” he vowed. “Is that better? That’s a part of being a leader. You don’t just come in and snatch up somebody’s number. Like, let some numbers become available. I can be 61 in preseason, but for Monday Night Football? Yes.”

Kendal Vickers currently wears No. 93 for the Raiders. He wore No. 91 last season, but Yannick Ngakoue took that jersey when he arrived as a free agent this offseason.

Elite company

McCoy said one of the reasons he was so excited about joining the Raiders was because he believes a talented roster is in place that can make some noise this season.

It was also a chance to play for one of what he considers the league’s elite franchises. McCoy said that category also includes the Cowboys, Packers and Steelers.

After spending the majority of his career with the Buccaneers, he played one season with the Packers. McCoy signed with the Cowboys last year, but was injured in the preseason and didn’t play in a game.

