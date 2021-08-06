Raiders report: Team brings in Pro Bowl linebacker for visit

A day after signing free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, longtime Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright was in Henderson on Thursday for a meeting with the Raiders.

Raiders New Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley answers a media question during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wright visits

A day after signing free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, the Raiders had another potential defensive addition in for a visit.

Longtime Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright was in Henderson on Thursday for a meeting with the Raiders.

Wright left the team facility without a contract and a deal is not considered imminent, though it’s still possible.

Wright is believed to have interest from several other teams and speculation throughout much of the offseason focused on him returning to Seattle, where he has played his entire career. The Seahawks, however, have used high draft picks on linebackers the last two seasons and are looking to get younger at the position.

Wright entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2011 when Gus Bradley was the defensive coordinator. Bradley is the new defensive coordinator for the Raiders.

Wright’s familiarity with the system makes him an attractive addition for the Raiders, as does his experience. He has started 140 of the 144 games he has played in during his career, including all 32 the last two seasons.

The 32-year-old made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

Wright has played mostly weakside linebacker throughout his career, but played both strong and weakside last season while playing mostly weakside in nickel packages. He could provide competition for Cory Littleton should he sign with the Raiders. Wright, however, played mostly on the strong side in Bradley’s system in the first two years of his career.

Pro Football Focus named Wright the 14th-best linebacker in the league. He is third on the Seahawks’ all-time tackles list with 934.

The Raiders play the Seahawks in a preseason game on Aug. 14 at Allegiant Stadium.

Richard hurt

Raiders’ running back Jalen Richard missed the first few days of training camp while he was on the COVID list.

Now he is expected to miss a couple weeks with a foot injury, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The 27-year-old is entering his sixth season with the Raiders.

Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake top the depth chart. Veteran Theo Riddick retired last week. B.J. Emmons and Trey Ragas are also on the roster.

It’s possible the Raiders could bring in another option at the position for training camp.

