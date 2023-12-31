Raiders running back to miss 3rd straight game

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is inactive for Sunday’s game against Indianapolis and will miss his third straight game with a quadriceps injury.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) walks out of the stadium after getting injured against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is escorted off the filed by Dr. Michael Miao, a team orthopedic surgeon, during the second half of their NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Running back Josh Jacobs has been ruled out of the Raiders game against the Colts on Sunday.

Jacobs will miss his third straight game with a quadriceps injury.

The Raiders (7-8) will start second-year running back Zamir White for the third consecutive game. White ran for a career-high 145 yards last week in the Raiders 20-14 win over the Chiefs. The Raiders need to sweep their final two games, including next week’s home game against the Broncos, to put themselves in position to claim either the AFC West title or a Wild Card berth.

The Raiders ruled out tight end Michael Mayer out with a toe injury earlier in the week. The rookie from Notre Dame will miss his second straight game.

The rest of the Raiders inactives are Brian Hoyer, who will serve as the Raiders’ emergency quarterback, defensive tackle Byron Young, cornerback Tyler Hall, center Hroniss Grasu and tight end Zach Gentry.

