45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders running back to miss 3rd straight game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2023 - 8:36 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) walks out of the stadium after getting injured a ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) walks out of the stadium after getting injured against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is escorted off the filed by Dr. Michael Miao, a team orth ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is escorted off the filed by Dr. Michael Miao, a team orthopedic surgeon, during the second half of their NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Running back Josh Jacobs has been ruled out of the Raiders game against the Colts on Sunday.

Jacobs will miss his third straight game with a quadriceps injury.

The Raiders (7-8) will start second-year running back Zamir White for the third consecutive game. White ran for a career-high 145 yards last week in the Raiders 20-14 win over the Chiefs. The Raiders need to sweep their final two games, including next week’s home game against the Broncos, to put themselves in position to claim either the AFC West title or a Wild Card berth.

The Raiders ruled out tight end Michael Mayer out with a toe injury earlier in the week. The rookie from Notre Dame will miss his second straight game.

The rest of the Raiders inactives are Brian Hoyer, who will serve as the Raiders’ emergency quarterback, defensive tackle Byron Young, cornerback Tyler Hall, center Hroniss Grasu and tight end Zach Gentry.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
2
Graney: Antonio Pierce deserves Raiders’ full-time coaching job
Graney: Antonio Pierce deserves Raiders’ full-time coaching job
3
NFL Week 17 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 17 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
4
Raiders players bond, talk trash through popular video game
Raiders players bond, talk trash through popular video game
5
Raiders’ star unlikely to play Sunday against Colts; rookie out
Raiders’ star unlikely to play Sunday against Colts; rookie out
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons d ...
NFL betting trends — Week 17: Edge for Raiders-Colts
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Comic legend Shecky Greene dies at 97
Comic legend Shecky Greene dies at 97
Grand Prix tear down crosses finish line ahead of New Year’s Eve on Strip
Grand Prix tear down crosses finish line ahead of New Year’s Eve on Strip
DAVE BARRY YEAR IN REVIEW: A look back on 2023
DAVE BARRY YEAR IN REVIEW: A look back on 2023
No winner in last Powerball of 2023
No winner in last Powerball of 2023
LETTER: Selfish college players sit out bowl games
LETTER: Selfish college players sit out bowl games
LETTER: Biden pushes green agenda on Americans
LETTER: Biden pushes green agenda on Americans