Raiders

Raiders sending 4 health care workers to Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2021 - 4:48 pm
 
Raymond James Stadium, the site of NFL football Super Bowl LV, is shown Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 ...
Raymond James Stadium, the site of NFL football Super Bowl LV, is shown Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Four local health care workers are heading to the Super Bowl, courtesy of the Raiders.

The team announced on Tuesday they selected four local “health care heroes” to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa as their guests on Sunday. They will join 7,500 other health care workers from around the country as special guests to NFL Clubs.

“We applaud all health care workers for their commitment during these unprecedented times,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “The Raiders were able to honor Southern Nevada frontline medical workers with an invitation to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium, and we’re thrilled to join with the NFL to honor these individuals at the Super Bowl alongside fellow heroes from around the country.”

All health care workers attending the big game will have completed both of their COVID-19 vaccination doses before traveling to Tampa.

This year’s Super Bowl features the reigning champion, Kansas City Chiefs, against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

