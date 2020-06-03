Raiders shut out of Pro Football Focus rankings

Pro Football Focus, a data-driven site, did not include any Raiders on its top 50 preseason list. Nine players from the AFC West rivals were on the list.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks beyond Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Raiders challenged for the playoffs last season, but if the data-driven Pro Football Focus player rankings are to be believed, Las Vegas’ new NFL team may struggle to do that again.

No Raiders made PFF’s top 50, but nine players from their three AFC West rivals were ranked.

Five of those were from the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs — quarterback Patrick Mahomes at No. 2, defensive tackle Chris Jones at No. 16, tight end Travis Kelce at No. 19, wide receiver Tyreek Hill at No. 22 and offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz at No. 23.

The next highest divisional player was Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller at No. 25.

PFF ranked three players from the Los Angeles Chargers — safety Derwin James at No. 31, cornerback Casey Hayward at No. 39 and defensive end Joey Bosa at No. 47.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was ranked No. 1.

