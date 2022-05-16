100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders sign 3 free agents

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2022 - 3:30 pm
 
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) is hit by Green Bay Packers cornerback Stanfor ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) is hit by Green Bay Packers cornerback Stanford Samuels (46) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

The Raiders announced Monday they had signed free agents Travis Koontz, Stanford Samuels III and Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Koontz, a tight end, was an undrafted free agent from Texas Tech. He caught 45 passes for 647 yards and five touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Samuels, a cornerback, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Green Bay Packers and appeared in two games. He did not play last season.

Wheatley, an offensive tackle, was on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad last season. His signing was previously reported by the Review-Journal.

To make room, the Raiders waived center Brett Heggie and wide receiver Tre Turner.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders sign offensive tackle whose father played for team
Raiders sign offensive tackle whose father played for team
2
Raiders face one of NFL’s hardest schedules based on win totals
Raiders face one of NFL’s hardest schedules based on win totals
3
Offensive line, James Bradberry on minds of Raiders fans
Offensive line, James Bradberry on minds of Raiders fans
4
Raiders, Chargers, Broncos close gap on Chiefs in AFC West
Raiders, Chargers, Broncos close gap on Chiefs in AFC West
5
Raiders’ 2022 schedule announced
Raiders’ 2022 schedule announced
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Raiders’ 2022 schedule announced
By / RJ

The Raiders will play four prime-time games, highlighted by a “Sunday Night Football” game against the New England Patriots matching Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick.