Raiders sign 3 free agents

The Raiders added a tight end, cornerback and offensive tackle to their roster.

The Raiders announced Monday they had signed free agents Travis Koontz, Stanford Samuels III and Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Koontz, a tight end, was an undrafted free agent from Texas Tech. He caught 45 passes for 647 yards and five touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Samuels, a cornerback, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Green Bay Packers and appeared in two games. He did not play last season.

Wheatley, an offensive tackle, was on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad last season. His signing was previously reported by the Review-Journal.

To make room, the Raiders waived center Brett Heggie and wide receiver Tre Turner.