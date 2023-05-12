86°F
Raiders News

Raiders sign 5 draft picks with rookie minicamp this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2023 - 5:18 pm
 
Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indian ...
Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

With their first-year players reporting for rookie minicamp this weekend, the Raiders signed five players from their nine-player draft class Thursday.

The team signed wide receiver Tre Tucker (third round, Cincinnati), quarterback Aidan O’Connell (fourth round, Purdue), safety Chris Smith (fifth round, Georgia), linebacker Amari Burney (sixth round, Florida) and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (seventh round, Arizona State).

Tucker finished his four-year college career with 112 catches for 1,433 yards and eight touchdowns.

O’Connell appeared in 33 games, including 26 starts, during his five college seasons and threw for 9,219 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Smith finished his career with 132 tackles, six interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Burney totaled 223 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, four interceptions and seven sacks.

Silvera, who also played at Miami, had 161 tackles, 20.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 3.5 sacks.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

