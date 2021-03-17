66°F
Raiders

Raiders sign defensive free agent Quinton Jefferson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 4:33 pm
 
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2020, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (90) watches prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. The Bills released receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson in moves made Wednesday, March 10, 2021, to free up much-needed space under the newly announced salary cap. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

The Raiders have come to terms with veteran defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, the club announced on Wednesday.

Jefferson played last year with the Buffalo Bills and finished with 23 tackles and three sacks.

He played the first four years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. In his career, he has 82 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

The 27-year-old Jefferson will compete for playing time at defensive tackle and defensive end.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

