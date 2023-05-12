Raiders sign first-round draft choice
One day after signing five of their nine rookie draft picks to contracts, the Raiders signed first-round pick Tyree Wilson on Friday.
The seventh overall pick in last month’s draft, Wilson signed a contract that will keep him under Raiders’ control for the next five seasons, including the fifth-year option NFL teams have on all first-round picks.
Wilson began his college career at Texas A&M before eventually transferring to Texas Tech. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end played 44 career games and registered 121 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.
Wilson is expected to push for major playing time in a pass-rush rotation that includes Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.
