Raiders News

Raiders sign first-round draft choice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2023 - 12:32 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders NFL football draft pick defensive end Tyree Wilson speaks at his introductory ...
Las Vegas Raiders NFL football draft pick defensive end Tyree Wilson speaks at his introductory news conference Friday, April 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

One day after signing five of their nine rookie draft picks to contracts, the Raiders signed first-round pick Tyree Wilson on Friday.

The seventh overall pick in last month’s draft, Wilson signed a contract that will keep him under Raiders’ control for the next five seasons, including the fifth-year option NFL teams have on all first-round picks.

Wilson began his college career at Texas A&M before eventually transferring to Texas Tech. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end played 44 career games and registered 121 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.

Wilson is expected to push for major playing time in a pass-rush rotation that includes Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

