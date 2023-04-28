Raiders take Tyree Wilson in 1st round of NFL draft

The Raiders have selected Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson with the seventh pick in the first round of Thursday’s NFL draft.

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Wilson started his college career at Texas A&M but played the past three years at Texas Tech, where he accumulated 15.5 sacks and 109 tackles in 30 games.

Wilson is expected to push for immediate time as an edge defender opposite Maxx Crosby. The combination of Crosby, Wilson and Chandler Jones could go a long way toward helping the Raiders create more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

