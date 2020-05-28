Raiders sign free agent tight end Paul Butler

Tight end Paul Butler spent most of the previous two years on the Raiders’ practice squad, but was promoted to the active roster in Week 17 of the 2018 season.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) pursues Oakland Raiders tight end Paul Butler (84) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

The Raiders signed free agent tight end Paul Butler on Thursday.

Butler spent most of the previous two years on the Raiders’ practice squad, but was picked up late last season by the Detroit Lions as a reserve/future free agent. Butler (6 feet 6 inches, 250 pounds) also was promoted to the Raiders’ active roster in Week 17 of the 2018 season.

Butler has not played in a regular-season game.

To create room, the Raiders placed tight end Nick O’Leary on the reserve/nonfootball injury list.

