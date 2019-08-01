Raiders sign rookie free agent Anthony Rush

Rookie free agent Anthony Rush has signed with the Raiders, the team announced just before practice at training camp on Thursday morning.

NAPA, Calif. – Rookie free agent Anthony Rush has signed with the Raiders, the team announced just before practice at training camp on Thursday morning.

The 6-foot-5, 350-pound defensive tackle was on the field wearing No. 60 when the session began.

Rush spent his last two collegiate seasons at UAB, where he recorded 77 tackles, including 20 behind the line of scrimmage.

The North Carolina native had two sacks, two forced fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown during his time at UAB after transferring from Northeast Mississippi Community College.

