Raiders sign Ukeme Eligwe, place Trent Brown on IR

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe on Thursday, officially placing right tackle Trent Brown on injured reserve as a corresponding roster move.

Eligwe comes to the Raiders from the Jets practice squad, where he’d been since late October. He’s bounced around a lot since entering the league as a Chiefs fifth-round pick in 2017. While he spent his entire rookie season with that club, he was cut at the beginning of the regular season last year. Since then, he’s spent time with the Giants, Titans and Jets.

“He’s real athletic. He can run,” defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said. “He was available for us this time of the year to bring him and get him some work, so it’s a good addition.”

Eligwe has appeared in 24 games — 14 with the Chiefs, 10 with the Giants — recording a sack as a rookie.

