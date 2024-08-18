Raiders star sits out team’s preseason game against Cowboys

One of the Raiders’ best players was in street clothes during warmups for the team’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams (17) answers a question during a media interview on the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is not in uniform for Saturday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams was on the sidelines in street clothes as his team warmed up, following several days of speculation as to whether he would play.

The star wideout, who caught more than 100 passes for the fifth time in six years last season, said Tuesday he would prefer to sit out the preseason contest.

Coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday he planned to play all his starters, including Adams.

“If you’re healthy, you’ll play,” Pierce said Wednesday.

Adams then sat out Thursday’s practice, though no injury was announced.

He was the only expected starter for the Raiders who did not play Saturday besides left tackle Kolton Miller, who is on the Physically Unable to Perform list after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

