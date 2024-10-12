Raiders-Steelers preview: QB change could shake up AFC showdown

The Raiders will renew their longstanding rivalry with the Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday with a new quarterback under center.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) avoids a tackle attempt by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) on a run during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) rushes with the football during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) sets up in coverage during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) prepares to defend during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. reacts after intercepting a pass thrown by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) rolls out of the pocket during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Raiders center Andre James (68) gets set against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during the second half an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) defends as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) runs a route during the first half an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

This season has already been a wild ride for the Raiders (2-3), and they’re just five games into the campaign.

They followed a stunning win in Baltimore on Sept. 15 with a shocking home loss to Carolina on Sept. 22. The Raiders then beat Cleveland on Sept. 29 before losing to a mediocre Broncos team Oct. 6. On top of all that, defensive end Maxx Crosby missed the first game of his career with an ankle injury, prized free agent Christian Wilkins is on injured reserve with a foot injury and star wide receiver Davante Adams appears on his way out. Oh, and the Raiders are making a switch at quarterback. Other than that, not much to see. This week, the Steelers (3-2) are coming to Las Vegas and their fans are expected to fill up Allegiant Stadium.

Game information

■ Who: Steelers at Raiders

■ When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, play-by-play; Charles Davis, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Steelers -3, total 36½

Series history

The Raiders and Steelers, two of the AFC’s most historic franchises, have met 32 times. Several of those meetings are some of the NFL’s most memorable games.

The Raiders hold a 17-15 edge in the rivalry, though they have dropped the last two matchups.

The teams met three straight years in the AFC title game from 1974-76, with the Steelers winning two out of three times. The clubs have split their six playoff matchups overall, including Pittsburgh’s famous victory in the “Immaculate Reception” game in 1972.

Last meeting

Sept. 24, 2023 — The Terrible Towels were waving as Pittsburgh fans invaded Allegiant Stadium for the first time last season. They watched their Steelers pull out a 23-18 victory.

Adams gave the Raiders an early 7-0 lead after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Pittsburgh responded with a 72-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kenny Pickett to wide receiver Calvin Austin, starting a 23-0 run for the Steelers.

Adams scored another touchdown for the Raiders in the fourth quarter as part of a 13-catch, 172-yard performance. That cut the team’s deficit to 23-15. Coach Josh McDaniels then elected to kick a 26-yard field goal with 2:22 remaining to make the score 23-18, rather than trying for a potential game-tying touchdown. The Raiders didn’t get the ball back until there were 12 seconds left on the clock. Garoppolo threw an interception to end the game.

Bold predictions

1. The Raiders will break the NFL’s third-longest active kickoff return touchdown drought. They haven’t had one since 2011.

2. Crosby and T.J. Watt will each record two sacks as they try to one-up each other.

3. Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker will equal or surpass his career high of seven receptions in a game.

Storyline

The Raiders, despite all the drama in their first month of the season, have a golden opportunity to get back to .500 on Sunday.

They will turn to second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell to make it happen.

O’Connell was steady as a rookie, but couldn’t beat out veteran Gardner Minshew in training camp. He’s getting another opportunity now after some uneven performances by Minshew.

One thing O’Connell won’t get in his first start is much of a home-field advantage. Steelers fans represented significantly more than half the crowd last year at Allegiant Stadium and things probably won’t be much different this time around.

One thing that has changed is the quarterback questions Pittsburgh is dealing with.

Justin Fields has done well filling in for Russell Wilson, who has yet to play this season because of a calf injury. Wilson is getting healthy, however, raising questions about who should start moving forward.

When the Steelers have the ball

The Raiders are preparing for both Steelers quarterbacks, but they’re operating under the belief that Fields will remain the starter.

That means they’ll have to be prepared for an extra ball carrier on the field at all times. Fields is a huge threat to make a big play with his legs. The 25-year-old has made strides as a passer this season as well. He is still inconsistent at times, but he can win a game with his arm.

The Raiders also know they need to focus on stopping running back Najee Harris. Tackling is going to be a major point of emphasis this week after the team missed several against the Broncos.

“There has to be a plan,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “There has to be a tackling plan, no different than a game plan. With a man of (Harris’) size, a man of his production, and I don’t want to say stubbornness, but they’re going to run the ball. They’re not going to abandon it. And that comes from the identity of the organization, the identity of the head coach, the identity of the offensive coordinator, who all three levels I have a ton of respect for what they do.

“It’s a tough team that comes in. It’s a hard-hat game like (coach Antonio Pierce) talks about. You’ve got to be ready for that.”

When the Raiders have the ball

Minshew wasn’t the team’s biggest problem, but his pick six against the Broncos last week changed the game.

So it’s O’Connell getting the start this week. The switch should change what the offense looks like. Minshew was patient and often preferred to make plays with his legs. O’Connell is more decisive and trusts his arm. There are pros and cons to both approaches, but the Raiders are hoping shaking things up will give them a spark.

It won’t be easy with Adams out with a hamstring injury for the third straight week. The Raiders will need other pass catchers to step up in his absence.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers continues to impress and should be a matchup problem even against a great defense like the Steelers’. He should get a lot of targets, because there isn’t much reason to believe the Raiders will be able to run the ball against Pittsburgh.

Injury report

■ Steelers: OUT: LOLB Nick Herbig (hamstring), ROLB Alex Highsmith (groin), S Damontae Kazee (ankle), DT DeMarvin Leal (neck), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Jaylen Warren (knee). FULL: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (rest), TE Pat Freiermuth (calf), RB Najee Harris (rest), DT Cameron Heyward (rest), DE Larry Ogunjobi (rest), LG Isaac Seumalo (rest), LOLB T.J. Watt (rest), QB Russell Wilson (calf).

■ Raiders: OUT: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), TE Michael Mayer (personal). QUESTIONABLE: MLB Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring), WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle), RT Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle), LG Jackson Powers-Johnson (knee), S Trey Taylor (knee), RB Zamir White (groin). LIMITED: DE Maxx Crosby (ankle). FULL: OLB Divine Deablo (oblique). WR Tyreik McAllister (shoulder), LT Kolton Miller (knee/shoulder), S Tre’von Moehrig (knee), RG Dylan Parham (Achilles), CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring), WR DJ Turner (hamstring).

The pick

Steelers 20, Raiders 13

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal