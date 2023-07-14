Raiders take their club suites to more exclusive level

The Raiders are ready to offer a new upscale seating option this season, with a luxury feel while still being in the midst of the fan action.

Artist renderings of newly planned suite spaces at Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy of Las Vegas Stadium Authority)

The Raiders are prepared to offer a new upscale seating option this season.

Club suites located on the 100 level of Allegiant Stadium will give fans the ability to purchase open-air suite spaces that provide a different feel from the traditional suite.

They are accessible from the Twitch Lounge and Modelo Cantina Club spaces. The area where the suites were added were open seating spaces for the pair of lounge areas that didn’t serve a specific purpose.

“For Raiders games we had to close the curtains for the lounge area, so we knew there was an opportunity here because there was so much space,” said Qiava Martinez, Raiders senior vice president, chief sales officer. “We did a survey with our club seat members, our VVIP members and some of our past suite renters and asked them, ‘What would you like to see?’”

That survey revealed those customers wanted suite spaces lower to the field, as opposed to the suites located on the 150 and 200 levels of Allegiant Stadium. With the new club suites scheduled to go online in a matter of weeks, the $2 billion facility now boasts 144 suites.

There are 16 new suites in total, eight on the east and eight on the west side, with two sizes, ones that hold up to 16 people and others that can accommodate 32 guests.

The spaces are more open and feature both bar top and lounge seating, as opposed to the traditional suites with the guest space and lodge seat below that.

The 100-level seats are just below the suites, which allow for better interaction with the club seat members while still having the suite experience.

“These are people who want to be seen,” Martinez said.”We took the inspiration from the party atmosphere from the Wynn Field Club and wanted to make some Instagrammable moments.”

Guests in the club suites will be treated to exclusive drink and food options only available in the space.

“It comes in on a cart, smokes everywhere. It’s an Old Fashion, pull it out and it is a whole presentation,” Martinez said. “Our sushi box … it comes out on dry ice, again another presentation, another big moment for people to have that ‘wow’ factor. What you’re going to get in this suite, you’re not going to be able to get anywhere.”

Each club suite will have a dedicated suite attendant and hospitality host. Club suite guests will also have access to the suite-level bar area located on the 150 level. Each space has its own wet bar and fridge, as well.

Club seat holders will still have access to the Twitch Lounge and Modelo Cantina Club spaces.

Construction began on the suites in January just after the Raiders 2022-23 season ended and will be ready for booking for the team’s lone home preseason game on Aug. 13 versus the San Francisco 49ers. The club suites will also be available to book during other major events at Allegiant Stadium.

“We have Beyonce coming up. Who wouldn’t want to sit here and watch Beyonce,” Martinez said. “I believe her stage will come out to the 40-yard line. So you’re right here in the action. Usually suites for third-party events, sometimes they aren’t the best seats in the house.”

The stadium held various events during the construction phase, most notably the Taylor Swift concert in March, but crews enclosed the area to not let the work be an eyesore to guests.

“We had temporary walls facing the field and in the club. If you never stepped foot into this stadium before, you would’ve never known,” Martinez said.

These aren’t likely the last upscale spaces to be added to Allegiant Stadium, as the Raiders will look to keep the facility as one of the premiere spaces in the world.

“There’s always potential,” Martinez said. “In 2022 we were Billboard’s number one stadium. So we want to make sure that we continue to enhance the customer experience. So,if we evaluate in three years that we need to bring in some more offerings, then we’ll do the same thing with market research and see what is best for our fan base.”

In all, the club seats keep the theme of the “Las Vegas experience” within the stadium going, with a space you wouldn’t see in most markets.

“In Vegas you’re getting the top of the line everything,” Martinez said. “Top of the line customer service, hospitality and you see hotels and they keep advancing. So for us it shows we want to continue to be number one.”

