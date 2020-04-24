Raiders to donate to Las Vegas food bank with draft cap purchases

With every cap sold, the Raiders will donate $10 to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas to help feed those in need.

2020 Las Vegas Raiders draft cap (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Grab your piece of Raiders history!

The Las Vegas Raiders inaugural draft cap is officially on sale.

With every cap sold, the Raiders will donate $10 to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas to help feed those in need.

Fans can purchase the caps at www.raiderimage.com.

The draft caps can also be purchased on Fanatics and NFL shop, but it’s unclear if the Raiders will make donations with purchases on those sites.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.