Raiders to interview high-profile candidate for coordinator’s job

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 10:14 am
 
Updated January 24, 2024 - 10:48 am
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury calls a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The Raiders will interview former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury for their offensive coordinator’s job.

Kingsbury, 44, spent last season as the offensive assistant at Southern California. Before that, he coached the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022 after serving as Texas Tech’s head coach from 2013 through 2018. Kingsbury coached Patrick Mahomes from 2014 to 2016.

The Cardinals’ record under Kingsbury was 28-37-1 during his four seasons. But he oversaw offenses that finished in the top 10 in 2020 and 2021.

Among the other candidates the Raiders have interviewed or are expected to interview for the job are Rams assistant Zac Robinson, Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

