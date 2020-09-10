74°F
Raiders

Raiders to lease industrial complex across from Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2020 - 10:34 am
 
Updated September 10, 2020 - 10:39 am

The Las Vegas Raiders have secured a decadelong lease on an industrial complex across the street from Allegiant Stadium.

Colliers International-Las Vegas helped the team with the 10-year lease on the 33,040-square-foot industrial property at 5525 Polaris Ave., the company announced Thursday.

The team plans to utilize the office and warehouse space for Raiders/Allegiant Stadium employee check-in, vendor use and storage, according to Raiders President Marc Badain.

The space already is being used by the Raiders and CAA Icon, one of the stadium project managers, for daily duties while the stadium is completed.

“We are very honored and excited to have had the privilege to represent such a historic real estate transaction for Southern Nevada,” Colliers International-Las Vegas Executive Vice President Dean Willmore said in a statement. “The Las Vegas Raiders will have a very positive impact on the Las Vegas community and their new state-of-the-art stadium will forever change the Las Vegas skyline.”

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

