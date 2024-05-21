73°F
Raiders News

Raiders top assistant coaches address media before OTAs

Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon speak to the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
New Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is expected to discuss the looming quarterback bat ...
New Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is expected to discuss the looming quarterback battle between Aidan O’Connell, left, and Gardner Minshew at a news conference Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/AP File)
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) scrambles out of the pocket during the second half of a ...
Raiders favored in only 2 games at Station, Caesars sportsbooks
Raiders extend win streak over Broncos but not on football field
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets Taylor Swift as he celebrates their victo ...
Will Raiders fans see Taylor Swift at Allegiant Stadium this season?
Raiders ironman center, Hall of Famer Jim Otto dies at 86
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2024 - 8:27 am
 
Updated May 21, 2024 - 9:40 am

The Raiders are on the practice field Tuesday as part of phase three of their organized team activity practices.

Ahead of their 10 a.m. workout, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon addressed the media.

Getsy, in his first season with the Raiders, discussed the looming quarterback battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

