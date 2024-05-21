Raiders top assistant coaches address media before OTAs

Raiders assistant coaches, including new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, spoke to the media on Tuesday.

New Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is expected to discuss the looming quarterback battle between Aidan O’Connell, left, and Gardner Minshew at a news conference Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/AP File)

Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon speak to the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

The Raiders are on the practice field Tuesday as part of phase three of their organized team activity practices.

Ahead of their 10 a.m. workout, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon addressed the media.

Getsy, in his first season with the Raiders, discussed the looming quarterback battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

