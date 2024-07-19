Raiders training camp preview: Spillane, Deablo head LB room

Starting linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are entering the final year of their contracts, so the Raiders must develop other players for the 2025 season.

The Raiders were primarily a two-linebacker defense last season, preferring to utilize an extra player at safety or cornerback.

That meant Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo got the bulk of the playing time, a scenario that is likely to continue this season.

Both have proven to be effective against the run and pass and are invaluable to the defensive operation. They are typically on the field nearly 90 percent of the defensive snaps.

Both are entering the final season of their contracts, so the Raiders must develop other players in case one or both leave in free agency.

In-house possibilities are rookie Tommy Eichenberg, second-year prospect Amari Burney and veteran Luke Masterson.

With training camp starting next week, here’s a look at the linebacker room:

In the mix

Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Burney, Darien Butler, Kana’i Mauga, Amari Gainer

2023 performance

Spillane: He was primarily a backup through the first five years of his career before breaking out as a starter with the Raiders last season and amassing a team-high 148 tackles. He also had 3.5 sacks and three interceptions, proving he can be an every-down linebacker.

Deablo: The former Virginia Tech safety continued his impressive development by finishing with 106 tackles in 15 games, second-most behind Spillane, and playing solid in pass coverage.

Masterson: He was a quality backup player and a key special teams performer in the Raiders’ two-backer scheme. He finished with 27 tackles.

Eichenberg: He wrapped up a stellar career at Ohio State with 82 tackles in 10 games.

Burney: The rookie out of Florida played well when called upon and finished with 15 tackles.

Butler: The former Arizona State standout missed last season after suffering an undisclosed injury in the preseason.

Mauga: A knee injury curtailed his 2023 season. He appeared in five games, mostly on special teams, and contributed three tackles.

Gainer: The undrafted free agent had 27 tackles and 2½ sacks for North Carolina last season.

Potential camp battles

With Spillane, Deablo and Masterson locked into their roles, the focus is on the last two spots.

The Raiders generally kept five linebackers on the roster last season, but that could change depending on how they handle the new kickoff rules. With a need for fleet, physical cover players and blockers in the return game, an additional linebacker spot could open up.

Eichenberg most likely will be groomed as an eventual starter, perhaps as soon as the 2025 season depending on what happens with Deablo and Spillane. Burney played well in his periodic stints last season, and the Raiders value his run and pass defense potential. He’s a candidate to be a future starter. He and Eichenberg could claim the final two spots.

Gainer is an intriguing prospect with his ability to line up as an on-line edge rusher or at linebacker. The pass-rush skill will help his case.

Breakout candidate

The presence of Spillane and Deablo could limit Eichenberg’s playing time, but don’t be surprised if he nudged his way into the rotation. He is a physical, instinctive player and fits the mold of what coach Antonio Pierce covets at linebacker.

Masterson has been in the program for two years, and the respect he has inside the locker room and from the coaching staff is obvious. The Raiders are in good hands should either Spillane or Deablo miss time and Masterson has to play significant snaps.

Area of concern

The potential of younger players such as Eichenberg excites the Raiders, but nothing should be taken for granted until they prove themselves at the NFL level. If injuries force the Raiders to dig into their depth, will it respond accordingly?

What they’re saying

“It’s a pleasure for me being able to come into a room where you have guys that have done the job, understand how to do it. Now we can just work on getting better.” Raiders linebackers coach Mike Caldwell

Best case scenario

Spillane and Deablo play an injury-free season and reproduce their 2023 seasons, and Eichenberg gets significant time in packages designed to accentuate his skill set.

Worst case scenario

The real concern is that injuries limit Spillane and Deablo, and the young backups are not ready to replace them.

