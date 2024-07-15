Raiders’ training camp preview: Who emerges at WR behind Adams, Meyers?

One of the Raiders’ strengths next season should be their weapons in the passing game. But they need young players like Tre Tucker to take a step forward.

Raiders’ training camp preview: Is White ready to take over at RB?

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) can’t tackle Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) looks to avoid a tackle by San Francisco 49ers corner back Tyrion Davis-Price (32) in the first half during the first preseason NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) points to signal for a first down during the first half an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) holds onto the ball after a successful catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) tries to tackle him during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders enter training camp with a deep wide receiver room led by Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and intriguing speedster Tre Tucker.

But can quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew play well enough to take advantage? Getting the ball to their talented playmakers have been an issue for the Raiders for two straight years.

The Review-Journal is examining the team’s roster position-by-position leading up to the start of training camp July 23 in Costa Mesa, California. Here is a look at the Raiders’ wide receivers:

In the mix

Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Michael Gallup, DJ Turner, Jalen Guyton, Alex Bachman, Kristian Wilkerson, Ramel Keyton, Tulu Griffin, Jeff Foreman, Tyreik McAllister

2023 performance

Adams: He caught 103 passes for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year. He led the Raiders in receptions and receiving yards and was tied for first on the team in receiving touchdowns.

Meyers: The former Patriots standout flourished his first season in Las Vegas with 71 catches for 807 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had two rushing scores.

Tucker: The 2023 third-round pick out of Cincinnati finished his first NFL season with 19 catches for 331 yards and two scores.

Turner: He did not record a catch in 2023, but he was a valuable player on special teams.

Gallup: He had 34 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games for the Cowboys.

Guyton: He had 10 catches for 89 yards in eight games with the Chargers.

Wilkerson: He split time between the practice squad and the 53-man roster last year. He played in two games but did not record a catch.

Bachman: He spent last season in the Texans organization but did not appear in a game.

Keyton: The undrafted free agent out of Tennessee had 35 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns with the Volunteers last season.

McAllister: The undrafted free agent from Charleston had 32 catches for 203 yards his final college season in 2021. He also ran 143 times for 1,090 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Foreman: The undrafted free agent from Arkansas State finished last season with 29 catches for 473 yards and four touchdowns with the Red Wolves.

Griffin: The undrafted free agent from Mississippi State had 50 catches for 658 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Bulldogs.

Potential camp battles

The Raiders are set with their top three wide receivers with Adams, Meyers and Tucker. The fun starts behind that trio. The team will need to decide who rounds out the room as the fourth, fifth and potentially sixth receiver.

Gallup likely has a leg up on the fourth spot. He has plenty of experience as a reliable target for Dallas and had 1,107 yards in 2019.

That leaves two open spots if the Raiders keep six receivers out of camp like they did last season. Special-teams play could determine if Turner, Guyton or Wilkerson make the roster because of the NFL’s new kickoff rules.

Breakout candidate

Tucker looked electric during the Raiders’ offseason program. He was limited by some leg issues last year, which prevented him from consistently reaching his top speed. He appears to be past those now. He also looks like a more polished route runner with a better understanding of the position.

Area of concern

This is one of the team’s strengths on paper. But if either Adams or Meyers go down with an injury, depth could become an issue.

What they’re saying

“I think for all of us, the goal is to continue to improve and get better in each category as a route runner, as a blocker, carrying the football. I think that’s our goal. We strive to improve day in and day out. I don’t think we’ve ever hit a certain level where we can just take a deep breath. No, we got to continue to push forward and keep improving. And that’s how we stay on top.” — Wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett

Best-case scenario

Better quarterback play and good health helps the Raiders maximize their weapons in the passing game.

Worst-case scenario

O’Connell and Minshew struggle and the Raiders can’t take advantage of their talent at wide receiver.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.