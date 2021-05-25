Raiders training camp report date set

As part of the NFL’s first league-wide start to training camp, the Raiders will report to their Henderson practice facility on Tuesday, July 27.

The Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility photographed on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As part of the NFL’s first coordinated leaguewide start to training camp, the Raiders will report to camp on Tuesday, July 27, at their practice facility in Henderson.

The Raiders will join 29 other teams in reporting to camp that day. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers can open camp on July 21 because they are playing in the Hall of Fame Game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who open the regular season against the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9, can open their camp on Saturday, July 24th.

The rest of the team in the NFL, including the Raiders, open their seasons on either September 12th or 13th, roughly 47 days after opening training camp.

It is the first time the NFL will have a unified opening to training camp. As part of the plan, all teams will hold practices and fan events on Saturday, July 21.

This will be the Raiders’ second training camp at their Henderson headquarters.

