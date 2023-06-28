94°F
Raiders News

Raiders training camp report dates set

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2023 - 11:27 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warms up during an NFL football practice at ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warms up during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Raiders will officially open training camp on July 25 when veterans players report to the club’s practice facility in Henderson, it was revealed on Thursday. The first full practice is slated for July 26th.

Raiders rookies, including first-round and second-round picks Tyree Wilson and Michael Mayer will report on July 20th.

The Raiders will spend the bulk of their time in Henderson preparing for the upcoming season, and that includes a pair of joint practices with the 49ers ahead of the clubs’ preseason matchup on Sunday, Aug 13.

They will also spend a week in California practicing against the Rams in Thousand Oaks prior to the teams playing at SoFi Stadium on Aug 13th in an exhibition game.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

