Raiders vs. Seahawks: 5 things to watch

Nathan Peterman and Keelan Doss are two players to watch in the preseason finale.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders' Nathan Peterman during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SEATTLE — The Raiders will conclude their 2019 preseason on Thursday night with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Like virtually all of the NFL’s 32 teams, the Raiders aren’t expected to play any starters and many important depth players will likely stay on the bench. That means it’s going to be up to young players and those on the bubble to keep the Raiders undefeated in 2019 preseason play.

“The guys who do play will be given a great opportunity to improve their resumes, and we’re excited about that,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said after Tuesday’s practice.

Here are five things to watch in the Raiders’ preseason finale.

1. How will Nathan Peterman perform?

Gruden has spent all preseason talking up this quarterback.Thursday night will be his last chance to make a case for the 53-man roster. He’s completed 70 percent of his passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns. He also put together a game-winning drive in last week’s contest against the Packers in Canada.

Gruden joked on Tuesday that he’s now hesitant to bring up Peterman’s name because of all the scrutiny that’s come with it.

“He runs, he passes, he’s making audibles, he’s getting better, and he’s getting some confidence,” Gruden said. “I like him. I know other people that do, too.”

If Peterman plays well on Thursday, that will give the team’s brass plenty to think about.

2. Will Keelan Doss continue to show out?

Wide receiver Keelan Doss — who’s from Alameda, California, if you somehow haven’t heard — has performed quite well throughout the preseason. It now looks as if he’s just about locked up a spot on the final roster. The undrafted rookie out of UC Davis made a signature play last week against the Green Bay Packers, when he toe-tapped the right sideline for an impressive catch.

Given that the “Hard Knocks” cameras captured Gruden saying, “I love Keelan Doss” during that Packers game, there’s a chance Doss might not even play much. If that is, in fact, the case, it’s a clear signal that the Raiders are protecting him from injury and want him on the final roster.

3. Can the Raiders continue to generate a pass rush?

The Raiders have picked up seven sacks this preseason — six in their last two games. No, these games don’t count, but it’s still an encouraging sign from a team that mustered just 13 sacks in 16 games last season — the lowest team output in a decade.

Gruden said last week that the coaching staff challenged the defense to step it up in the second half, and the team responded well, picking up three sacks in the third quarter.

4. How will the Raiders hold up in pass protection?

Undrafted rookie Andre James is likely to get a lot of work at center this week, giving him a real opportunity to display his skills. James is an unlikely success story at the position, having played offensive tackle at UCLA before making the transition to center once he arrived in the league. Gruden has praised James throughout camp. If he and the rest of the Raiders’ offensive line can keep Peterman clean, it could be a good sign for the Raiders’ depth at the spot — which will be tested early in the season given the injury to starting right guard Gabe Jackson and starting left guard Richie Incognito’s suspension.

5. The clock strikes 00:00

If you’re a fan and you just want preseason to end, don’t feel bad about it.

Yes, the players who will be on the field Thursday night are fighting for their football lives and want to put on good performances for the Raiders and the rest of the league. But once this game is over, suddenly everything counts.

The Packers and Chicago Bears will kick off the NFL’s 100th season a week from Thursday. Then the Raiders will finish off opening weekend by taking on the Denver Broncos for the second game of the Monday Night Football doubleheader.

