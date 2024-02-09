Raiders wide receiver excited to reunite with team’s new OC

One of the Raiders’ best offensive players is looking forward to the new ideas offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will bring to the team.

Davante Adams is excited to work with Luke Getsy again.

The Raiders star receiver said he’s already talked with the team’s new offensive coordinator. Getsy was on the Green Bay Packers’ coaching staff for seven of Adams’ eight seasons, including two as wide receivers coach.

“That was a good feeling,” Adams said Thursday inside the Lids flagship store on the Strip. “Knowing a guy that I’ve worked with. I know how he works, I know how his mind works and we’ve had success together. It’s definitely exciting.”

Adams said Getsy, who was the Bears offensive coordinator the past two seasons, brings an innovative mind to the Raiders. He’s also a coach that’s willing to listen to players.

“He’s going to be open to hearing things from the veteran players who know how this game works,” Adams said. “A lot of different things, but the open mindedness and the innovation to the offense, a good run-pass balance, that’s what I’m used to, that West Coast style. It will be fun to get to work on a new system, something that’s more familiar to me and the guys.”

Adams said it’s disappointing not to be playing in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. He does not plan on attending in person.

“It sucks, but it is what it is,” Adams said. “But only one team is going to be happy in the end.”

Adams said it doesn’t sting any more that the game is in town. He hasn’t made a Super Bowl in any of his 10 NFL seasons.

“I’ve been there (missing the Super Bowl) every year, so having it here really doesn’t change anything,” Adams said.

