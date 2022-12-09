Rams name starting quarterback for Raiders game
John Wolford was one of three quarterbacks active for the Rams for Thursday’s game against the Raiders. The Rams did not name a starter, but it was announced on the game broadcast.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — John Wolford is expected to take the first offensive snap for the Rams against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
Wolford is one of three quarterbacks active for the Rams, and all could potentially see action. The team did not name a starter, but it was announced on the game broadcast.
Baker Mayfield, a former first-round pick who was claimed off waivers from the Panthers on Tuesday, appeared to take the majority of reps during warmups.
Wolford has started two of the past three games but is dealing with a neck injury. The Wake Forest alum has been with the Rams since 2019.
Bryce Perkins started against the Chiefs on Nov. 27 and was largely ineffective.
The Raiders got the ball first after the Rams won the coin toss and deferred their option to the second half.
