Richie Incognito could play center for Raiders on Sunday

The left guard last played the position on an emergency basis for the Dolphins in 2010, but could play center Sunday due to injuries to Rodney Hudson and Andre James.

Oakland Raiders center Richie Incognito (64) sets to block against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game 42-24. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Starting left guard Richie Incognito took snaps at center during Wednesday’s practice and may get the start there on Sunday against the Lions as the Raiders deal with injuries at the position.

“36 years old playing a new position,” he said after practice. “I love it.”

Incognito said he did take a few snaps at center in emergency duty when he played for the Dolphins in 2010.

He may get a more extended look on Sunday. Starter Rodney Hudson went down with an ankle injury during the first quarter against the Texans. Rookie Andre James played the rest of the game, but also missed Wednesday’s practice with a sprained ankle.

“Incognito can be the center,” coach Jon Gruden said. “He’s a great player. He can play center and Denzelle Good can play guard.”

Incognito welcomes the opportunity.

“I don’t mind center,” he said. “It’s something that comes naturally to me. Snapping the ball, making the points, being in there 1-on-1 and getting help from both guards. It’s fun going back to center and learning something new.”

The Raiders also signed center Erik Magnuson off the Bills practice squad for depth at the position.

“Smart guy,” Gruden said. “He played multiple positions at Michigan and he’s played some games in the NFL.”

Gruden did not rule out either Hudson or James for Sunday, but neither practiced on Wednesday.

