‘That’s like a Hollywood script,’ Chandler Jones says of winning TD

Chandler Jones picked off a lateral by Jakobi Meyers and raced 48 yards for a touchdown with no time left to give the Raiders a shocking win over the New England Patriots.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates as he scores a game-winning touchdown over the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates a touchdown catch with teammate tight end Foster Moreau (87) and center Andre James (68) versus the New England Patriots defenders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) laughs on the sideline during halftime of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) laterals back the gall as time runs out versus the Raiders defense during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) dives New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) into the turf on a tackle attempt on the way to a winning touchdown interception and run during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) dives New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) into the turf on a tackle attempt on the way to a winning touchdown interception and run during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) breaks away from tackle attempt by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on the way to a winning touchdown interception and run during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) breaks away from tackle attempt by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on the way to a winning touchdown interception and run during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates as he scores a game-winning touchdown over the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) hauls in a touchdown pass late over New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Raiders fan pumps up others versus the New England Patriots during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans celebrate after a late score versus the New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) yells on the field during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game versus the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) is turned back after a good return by New England Patriots defenders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) flexes after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels talks with New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrate after defeating the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) points to the heavens while entering the field during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game versus the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) secures a touchdown catch versus the New England Patriots defenders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) extends but just can catch a log pass with New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) close by during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels congratulates quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a score during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fans get pumped versus the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates a touchdown catch versus the New England Patriots defenders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels yells to his players versus the New England Patriots during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) closes in on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looking to pass during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets off a pass over New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game versus the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) stiff arms Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels argues a call on the sidelines versus the New England Patriots during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) breaks through the line as New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) eyes him during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis shakes hands with head coach Josh McDaniels during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game versus the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) defends a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) audibles at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws on the run during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch with New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in coverage during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) breaks a tackle attempt by New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (3) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and teammates celebrate their win over the New England Patriots following the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) is stopped by a diving Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) with teammate defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) moving in during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with safety Duron Harmon (30) after downing a punt at the one yard line during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks to media during his post-game news conference after winning an NFL game, 30-24, against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media during his post-game news conference after winning an NFL game, 30-24, against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks to media during his post-game news conference after winning an NFL game, 30-24, against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fights to tackle New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels greets New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders players celebrate a score by teammate defensive end Chandler Jones (55) to beat the New England Patriots ending the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) is hugged by teammate wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after scoring the winning touchdown on the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On one of the zaniest, craziest and most unimaginable plays to decide a game, the Raiders temporarily saved their season Sunday with a 30-24 win over the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

In doing so, the Raiders (6-8) keep alive their postseason hopes. After their stunning win and some help from other teams, they are two games off the pace with three to play.

That it goes far deeper than that tells you all you need to know about a play and sequence and ending that will be remembered forever.

The winning touchdown came when Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones picked off a desperation lateral by Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers with no time left and the score tied 24-24 and ran 48 yards to the end zone. Jones was in position to make the play, which officially goes down as a fumble recovery, only because he missed a tackle at the beginning of the play, then was pushed to the ground.

Otherwise, he would have either stopped Rhamondre Stevenson at the line of scrimmage to send the game into overtime or been running down the field in pursuit of Stevenson.

Instead, Jones was the hero after getting back up, reading the situation, then picking the ball out of the air when Meyers inexplicably threw it backward trying to keep the play alive. All he had to do from that point was stiff-arm Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to the ground and then race untouched to the end zone.

“That’s like a Hollywood script that’s never been written,” Chandler Jones said. “Not in a million years would you think it would go down like that. But that’s why you keep playing.”

What did Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was going against his mentor, Patriots coach Bill Belichick, think of the ending?

“It’s probably the most insane ending I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “We’ll take it.”

Belichick had his own thoughts.

“We talk about situational football,” he said. “We talk about it every week, but we obviously have to do a better job playing situational football and not making critical mistakes.”

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins lined up at safety on the Patriots’ final play, serving as a last line of defense in case someone broke free toward the end zone. Why the significance of that? Teammate Hunter Renfrow could have sworn Hollins was standing next to him on the sideline, even talking to him, right before the snap of the ball.

“Wait, you were at safety on that play?” Renfrow asked.

“You better check the tape,” said Hollins, laughing. “See, even my teammates didn’t know.”

Hollins thought he was going to have to make a tackle when Stevenson busted through the line of scrimmage and broke a couple of tackles on his way to the Raiders’ 32-yard line.

“I was like, ‘Oh, boy, I’m gonna have to make a play here,” Hollins said.

But he then watched Stevenson lateral it back to Meyers, who was standing at the Raiders’ 40, and then as Meyers turned and threw it back toward Jones.

“I was like, oh, that’s quite the throw,” Hollins remembered thinking.

Renfrow, on the sideline, thought the same thing. “Is that really the time for that?” was the thought racing through his head, he said.

No, it wasn’t. The Patriots merely had to take a knee to send the game into overtime. It wasn’t ideal, especially after they gave up a late 30-yard touchdown throw from Derek Carr to Keelan Cole that tied the game 24-24. But overtime was salvation compared to what ended up happening.

“I’m still in shock,” Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs said. “I still can’t believe what I just saw. All I can say is God had us.”

Someone did.

After being on the wrong side of far too many memorable plays that went against the Raiders, either as a fan or a player, Carr was happy the Raiders finally benefited from one.

“I’ve stood up here and answered some hard questions sometimes about what happened,” said Carr, who threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns. “I don’t even know what to tell you what happened sometimes.”

On this one, the play speaks for itself. And for all the right reasons for the Raiders.

“Being a Raider, I thought I saw about every way someone could lose or win a game,” center Andre James said. “I was wrong, man. I was wrong.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.