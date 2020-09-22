Twitter reacts to debut of Allegiant Stadium
A recap of reactions on Twitter to the debut of Allegiant Stadium during the Raiders’ XX New Orleans Saints on Monday night in Las Vegas.
The Raiders’ brand new, $2 billion home was on display for all of the sports world to see Monday night and was met with mostly positive reactions.
I’m sorry but Allegiant stadium did not come out anything like the render pic.twitter.com/kDOuy2rCpt
— Carson (@carsonwright26) September 22, 2020
Allegiant stadium, is the best stadium in the nfl
— Mr. carter 🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@Carter2189) September 21, 2020
Allegiant Stadium is a masterpiece.
— Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) September 22, 2020
Allegiant stadium > SoFi stadium
— Jason Deger (@Gold_Deger) September 22, 2020
The Death Star (aka allegiant stadium) is 🔥🔥. I deeply hate that Oakland lost their team, but dang – they hit the jackpot in Vegas..
— Greg ◼️🐍 (@monwell571) September 22, 2020
Allegiant Stadium is the sexiest thing I’ve ever seen…
— Cody Kohlman (@Kohlman_Ent) September 22, 2020
Allegiant Stadium is awesome and the Vegas skyline as the backdrop rules. As if I needed more reasons to visit Vegas.
— Chris (@CBengelCBS) September 22, 2020
Allegiant Stadium is dope but Sofi is on another stratosphere
— Brian Morales (@bgmoralesss) September 22, 2020
Allegiant Stadium looks pretty good on TV. I like that everything from the color scheme to the design actually looks like the Raiders play there, as opposed to a lot of new Stadiums that share little visual connection to the team. #MNF
— B-Dilly (@Titan4Ever2488) September 22, 2020
Monday Night game at the new Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium; notice how narrow the sidelines are, how small the end zone is? Looks like an Arena League game. Raider almost got maimed by a goal line camera cart parked too close.Guess the Raiders' cheaped out in construction!
— Dave Wilson (@DaveWil38419238) September 22, 2020