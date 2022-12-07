Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders beat division rivals, extend win streak

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our crew talks about the Raiders’ recent success and how that can carry over into a short week of preparation for “Thursday Night Football.”

The Raiders beat the Chargers 27-20 to extend the team’s win streak to three-games in a row.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our crew talks about the Raiders’ recent success and how that can carry over into a short week of preparation for “Thursday Night Football.”