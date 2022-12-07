54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders beat division rivals, extend win streak

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 2:49 pm
 

The Raiders beat the Chargers 27-20 to extend the team’s win streak to three-games in a row.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our crew talks about the Raiders’ recent success and how that can carry over into a short week of preparation for “Thursday Night Football.”

MOST READ: Raiders
1
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
2
Raiders bracing for the possibility of Baker Mayfield at QB
Raiders bracing for the possibility of Baker Mayfield at QB
3
Raiders home game moved out of prime time
Raiders home game moved out of prime time
4
Raiders report: Players love support at SoFi Stadium
Raiders report: Players love support at SoFi Stadium
5
Raiders, on short week, ponder Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow
Raiders, on short week, ponder Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Raiders home game moved out of prime time
By / RJ

The switch by NBC means the Las Vegas Bowl will also have to change start times to get Allegiant Stadium ready for an earlier NFL kickoff.