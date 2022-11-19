47°F
jeff_german
Raiders

Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to extend win streak over Broncos

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2022 - 7:06 am
 

The Raiders have gone 5-0 in their last five meetings versus the Broncos and look to extend that win streak on Sunday.

The Broncos own the league’s worst scoring offense so this could be the game where the Raiders’ defense finally comes to life.

All of that and more coming up on this week’s episode of Vegas Nation Gameday.

