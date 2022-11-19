Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to extend win streak over Broncos

The Raiders have gone 5-0 in their last five meetings versus the Broncos and look to extend that win streak on Sunday.

The Broncos own the league’s worst scoring offense so this could be the game where the Raiders’ defense finally comes to life.

