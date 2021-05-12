Want to attend a Raiders game? Be prepared to empty your wallet

If you’re planning on attending a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium and are not a season ticket-holder, expect to shell out a ton of cash to do so.

Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) pray before taking the field at an empty Allegiant Stadium during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

If you’re planning on attending a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium and are not a season ticket-holder, expect to shell out a ton of cash to do so.

With the Raiders selling out every personal seat license to Allegiant Stadium well ahead of the 2020 season that eventually went fanless, the only way fans can get their hands on what is looking like the hottest ticket in Las Vegas is through a ticket resale site.

Following the 2021 NFL Week 1 schedule release Wednesday, tickets to what is expected to be the first regular season game with fans in attendance at the $2 billion stadium began to trickle out on the secondary ticket market.

TickPick took to Twitter early Wednesday following the Week 1 schedule release and revealed that a ticket to the Raiders’ Monday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens was priced at $796. The Miami Dolphins-New England Patriots game was the second-highest listed price at $403.

There are several companies in the resell market, with StubHub being the most notable, but the Raiders and NFL recommended using their NFL Ticket Exchange through Ticketmaster.

As of Wednesday morning, the cheapest ticket listed on StubHub for the Raiders-Ravens game was listed at $677.60, when searching for two tickets. Those seats were in section 412, located on the upper sideline. A regular priced ticket in section 412 cost season ticket-holders $145.

Although an official announcement on the Raiders hosting fans and at what percentage of capacity has not been made, team president Marc Badain said they’re hoping for the best.

“We’re optimistic like everyone is,” Badain said ahead of the NFL draft. “Some municipalities have come out and said we’re going to be 100 percent full, some have said we’re going to wait and see. We’ve been direct communication with the authorities here (Clark County) and we’ll follow their guidance, but we’re hopeful that we’ll have a full house in September.”

