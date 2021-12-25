Week 16 NFL storylines: Raiders rooting for Patriots

Losses by the Bills, Colts and Dolphins this weekend, coupled with the Raiders sweeping their last three games, put the Raiders in the driver’s seat for a wild-card spot.

Week 16 is upon us, and the NFL playoff chase is as blurry as ever. Which is a good thing for the Raiders, as the bunched-up AFC standings leaves them only one game behind in the chase for both the second and third wild-card spots.

Needless to say, the 7-7 Raiders will have a corner of one eye planted firmly on some other games this weekend as they take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are some storylines to keep an eye on, with a heavy emphasis on Raiders-related games.

8-6 Bills at 9-5 Patriots

As much as it will pain Raiders fans to do this, rooting for the New England Patriots is imperative on Sunday. Losses by the Colts, Bills and Dolphins this weekend, coupled with the Raiders sweeping their last three games, put the Raiders in the driver’s seat for a wild-card spot.

The Bills stubbed their toe in early December when they lost to the Patriots in unbelievably cold and windy conditions in Buffalo. In that game, the Patriots ran the ball 46 times, and the Bills were helpless while surrendering 222 yards on the ground.

The conditions in New England are not expected to be as severe, so expect an opening up of both offenses.

7-7 Dolphins at 7-7 Saints

The Raiders came back to beat the Dolphins in September, which gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage. So a Miami loss, coupled with a Raiders win, gives the Raiders a decided advantage.

The Saints were left for dead a few weeks ago upon losing five straight with an unsettled quarterback situation. But they have rallied to get back to .500.

But with the news that starter Trevor Siemian, who replaced the injured Jameis Winston as the starter, and his backup, Taysom Hill, have landed on the COVID-19 list, that puts things in the hands of rookie quarterback Ian Book, the former Notre Dame standout.

8-6 Ravens at 8-6 Bengals

The Bengals can take a huge step toward the AFC North crown with a win over the Ravens, who have struggled playing without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who remains day-to-day with an ankle injury.

With the Bengals already beating the Ravens this year, a win puts them in position to take control of the division.

The best-case scenario for the Raiders is a loss by the Ravens, as the Raiders own the head-to-head tiebreaker edge over Baltimore thanks to their season-opening win.

For the Raiders, the Bengals winning the division, leaving Baltimore in the wild-card race, is the best result.

10-4 Rams at 7-7 Vikings

If the season were to end today, the Jekyll and Hyde Vikings would be in the playoffs. That seems inexplicable given how many times they have stubbed their toe, yet that is the reality of an NFL season that is nothing short of bonkers.

Meanwhile, they welcome a surging Rams team that last played on Tuesday and only had four days to prepare for what amounts to a huge game. That includes the travel day from Los Angeles to Minneapolis.

A win over the Vikings coupled with a win by the Colts over the Cardinals on Saturday puts QB Matthew Stafford and the Rams in first place in the NFC West.