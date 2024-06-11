Raiders’ 3 preseason games will be featured on national TV

The Raiders’ three preseason games will be available to a national audience as the team tries to make the playoffs under first-year coach Antonio Pierce.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, right, high-steps to celebrate as defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), not pictured, scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will be on national TV during the preseason.

All three of the club’s warmup games will be aired live on NFL Network, beginning with their preseason opener in Minnesota against the Vikings at 1 p.m. Aug. 10.

The Raiders will host the Cowboys at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 and the 49ers at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Allegiant Stadium in their other two preseason games.

The games on NFL Network will only be available for fans outside the Las Vegas Valley. They will be shown on Fox locally.

