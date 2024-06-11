Raiders’ 3 preseason games will be featured on national TV
The Raiders’ three preseason games will be available to a national audience as the team tries to make the playoffs under first-year coach Antonio Pierce.
The Raiders will be on national TV during the preseason.
All three of the club’s warmup games will be aired live on NFL Network, beginning with their preseason opener in Minnesota against the Vikings at 1 p.m. Aug. 10.
The Raiders will host the Cowboys at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 and the 49ers at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Allegiant Stadium in their other two preseason games.
The games on NFL Network will only be available for fans outside the Las Vegas Valley. They will be shown on Fox locally.
