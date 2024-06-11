103°F
Raiders' 3 preseason games will be featured on national TV

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, right, high-steps to celebrate as defensive tackle John Jenk ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, right, high-steps to celebrate as defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), not pictured, scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up during an NFL football practice Tuesd ...
Raiders players speak to media following minicamp practice
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Ch ...
3 things to watch at Raiders minicamp: Will star WR practice?
Former Raiders Pro Bowler says he plans to retire from NFL
Raiders players, including offensive Tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warm up during organized te ...
4 observations from Raiders’ final week of OTAs
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 1:00 pm
 

The Raiders will be on national TV during the preseason.

All three of the club’s warmup games will be aired live on NFL Network, beginning with their preseason opener in Minnesota against the Vikings at 1 p.m. Aug. 10.

The Raiders will host the Cowboys at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 and the 49ers at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Allegiant Stadium in their other two preseason games.

The games on NFL Network will only be available for fans outside the Las Vegas Valley. They will be shown on Fox locally.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

