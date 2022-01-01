Week 17 NFL storylines: Cardinals need to stop slide

The Cardinals hope QB Kyler Murray is rounding back into shape, after his ankle injury, starting Sunday against the Cowboys. If so, he could be a game-changer for Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

The playoff picture is beginning to clear up as the NFL transitions into Week 17, but plenty of intrigue and possibilities remain as numerous teams jockey for postseason position and division crowns.

That includes the Raiders, who need a win over the Indianapolis Colts to keep their postseason hopes alive.

From Los Angeles to Cincinnati to Arizona, several teams are trying to elbow their way into the playoffs. That makes for what should be an incredible weekend of football.

Here are four storylines to follow:

10-5 Cardinals at 11-4 Cowboys

Three weeks ago the Cardinals were a cinch to win the NFC West and perhaps even lock up the top seed in the NFC playoffs. But a late-season slide has them scrambling to hold off the Rams, who have climbed into a tie for the division lead and are sitting in the driver’s seat. A Rams win over the Baltimore Ravens and a Cardinals loss to the Cowboys clinches the division crown for L.A.

Arizona is in the playoffs regardless, and a path is available to win the division, although the Rams would have to stumble.

Quarterback Kyler Murray just hasn’t seemed right after returning from a midseason ankle injury. He doesn’t look as decisive or explosive, making him less of a running threat.

The Cardinals hope Murray is rounding back into shape. If so, he could be a game changer as Arizona enters the playoffs.

11-4 Rams at 8-7 Ravens

The Rams brought the ultra-talented Matthew Stafford in for moments like this weekend. With their division on the line and a long trip to Baltimore in store, they need the quarterback to deliver, especially after they surrendered so much to get him.

The Rams have righted themselves after a November swoon that left them reeling and left Stafford wondering if he was still in Detroit. It was bleak to be sure, with Stafford’s turnover-prone ways directly leading to a pair of frustrating losses.

Just in the nick of time, though, he and the Rams have found themselves again, with a big assist from spectacular wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

Kupp, in particular, is emerging as arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. He’s certainly one of the most well-rounded. The connection he has forged with Stafford has been one of the most noteworthy developments of the season.

11-4 Chiefs at 9-6 Bengals

For whatever reason, it seems Bengals QB Joe Burrow was built for the moment he faces Sunday, at home with all of Cincinnati on his shoulders and a chance to clinch the AFC North championship.

Making it even more impactful, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are on the other sideline.

This year’s Bengals have seemed to be a year ahead of schedule, but they keep pushing forward much to everyone’s surprise. It all seems to be coming together at warp speed.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will have something to say about that, and with the top seed in the AFC well within reach, Kansas City clearly has a first-round bye in its sights.

Keep an eye on the Bengals here. What better time to deliver a statement than against the two-time defending AFC champions.

8-7 Dolphins at 10-5 Titans

Raise your hand if you packed it in on the Titans when Derrick Henry went down in late October.

Don’t feel bad, pretty much everyone else did too. Yet here they are, a win Sunday against the Dolphins away from clinching the AFC South crown

But the Titans are a resilient bunch who take a big lead from their tough-guy coach, Mike Vrabel. And he wasn’t about to let his team sulk to the sidelines after it lost Henry. While the run game isn’t nearly as potent, the passing game is coming alive at just the right time.

With A.J. Brown coming up with 11 catches for 145 yards on a career-high 11 targets against San Francisco after missing three games, the Titans’ pass game looked like a completely different operation last week.

If that is the direction the Titans are headed, watch out.