Review-Journal wins ‘Triple Crown’ for sports coverage

The RJ was honored as having one of the country’s best sports sections, winning three section awards and two individual honors in The Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

Review-Journal Golden Knights season preview magazine, Oct. 2, 2019.

The Review-Journal was honored as having one of the best sports sections in the country this week, winning three section awards and two individual honors in The Associated Press Sports Editors annual contest.

The RJ sports section, which earned the industry’s coveted “Triple Crown,” had never won more than two section awards in one year in the competition, which was based on 2019 work. The five overall honors were the most won by the RJ in one year.

“It’s nice to have APSE tell us what we hear so often from our readers: that the Las Vegas Review-Journal has one of the best sports sections in the country,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “Las Vegas is only getting better as a sports city. So is the RJ’s sports coverage.”

RJ Sports finished in the top 10 for best daily section, special section and website while competing in the second largest circulation category.

The department also received two top 10 individual awards for:

— Breaking news story by high school writer Jason Orts, who reported on the Arizona prep coach who tried to give his team’s game plan to Faith Lutheran.

— Video by videographer Rachel Aston and Ron Kantowski, who profiled Mint 400 motorcycle contestant Angie Wright.

The section awards included the Golden Knights’ season preview magazine in October, our Monday reporting of Raiders and NFL games, and the multimedia content at reviewjournal.com.

It marked the fourth consecutive year that the news organization has earned multiple awards in the contest.

The contest recognizes the best in sports sections, sports writing and sports reporting. The organization includes representatives from most daily newspapers and major sports websites in North America.

Bill Bradley is sports editor of the Review-Journal. He can be reached at bbradley@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2909. Follow him on Twitter @billbradleyLV.