‘Better get to work’: Cooper still winning amid new priorities

Tuf Cooper barely reached his 15th NFR appearance, earning his berth as the last competitor in the field. Rodeo has long been his primary focus. But when his daughter, Tru Fashion, was born last September, that changed.

Tuf Cooper gestures towards the crowd during the tie down roping event at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuf Cooper looks back as eh realizes he dropped his piggin string across the arena during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Over the past 16 years, Tuf Cooper has established himself as one of the premier tie-down ropers in the PRCA.

Since joining the organization in 2008, the Decatur, Texas, native has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo every year except 2016, when he took the season off. Along the way, he has won four world titles and a pair of NFR average crowns.

“It was a phenomenal year, honestly,” Cooper said of the balancing act between fatherhood and rodeo. “Rodeo and roping was my No. 1 priority in my life up until this year, and my performance showed because of it. I put (competing) in a different position (this year), as I felt very comfortable doing.

“But as the season went on, I realized my position in the standings and figured I’d better get to work.”

And once Cooper got back to work, he did what he does best — win.

The biggest surge came in September. Cooper knew he needed some late-season success to have a shot at reaching the Wrangler NFR. He pushed hard, taking part in 19 rodeos over a 30-day span.

Along the way, he won nearly $30,000 of his $114,000 for the regular season, including a sixth-place finish in the average at Pendleton that was worth more than $6,500.

Flirting with the cutline was a new experience for Cooper, as he usually enters the final weeks of the season assured of his spot in the NFR field. The success at Pendleton in mid-September was a turning point, setting the stage for the home stretch.

The final push came after Tru’s first birthday, on Sept. 20. Over the next 10 days, Cooper literally traversed the United States, winning the Springhill PRCA Rodeo in Louisiana, the Sheriff’s PRCA Rodeo in San Bernardino, Calif., the Poway Rodeo in Calif., and the Cumberland County Fair Rodeo in Maine.

“It was awesome. We had her birthday on the 20th , and for the next 10 days, I think I had a rodeo nearly every day. It’s those special moments that you’re thankful for, that you get to spend with your family, that this industry provides,” Cooper said. “That was the first time to ever really have that challenge in front of me. Honestly, it was a lot of fun. I got my comfort from just being at peace with what the Lord had in store, and I was just going to enjoy every moment those last three weeks and give full effort.

“Once I realized how to start turning over the things that are God’s, to go and just start focusing on the stuff that’s within me, then things started to click.”

While the result put Cooper in a familiar spot among the NFR field, his approach to this appearance has been significantly different compared with years past.

It’s not often a four-time world champion is considered a long shot to win another title, but that’s where Cooper found himself this time around. His earnings before the NFR were less than half of what standings leader Riley Webb amassed during the regular season, putting Cooper well behind in the chase for another gold buckle.

It’s an unfamiliar yet comfortable position for the veteran competitor. After years of being the guy everyone else was chasing, Cooper entered the NFR perfectly fine with the new perspective from the bottom of the standings. His priorities might have changed a bit, but he’s still enjoying the journey — even if it’s a little different.

And he’s succeeding in Vegas. Through eight of 10 go-rounds, he’s now all the way up to fifth in the world standings, with NFR earnings of $99,644, bringing his season total to $213,969.

“There’s not the pressure of going in No. 1, which is such a huge target on your back,” Cooper said. “It doesn’t really matter what position you come in, the money is equal. It’s $30,000 (for first place) each night. So, I’ve just set some personal goals, personal best goals and personal goals to have fun, and just to be led by the Lord with where I should go and what I should do.”