Heart of the NFR: Special kids, pros enjoy annual go-round

Nine-year-old Emme Sullivan keeps her focus while riding the seesaw bucking horse during Thursday's Wrangler NFR Exceptional Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center. The annual event allows Clark County special needs children to interact with the world's best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, on the same dirt that contestants compete on each night during the NFR. Credit: Patrick Everson/Special to the Review-Journal

Every December, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo connects its athletes with the Las Vegas community to give back wherever they can. A handful of charitable events are held under the banner: Heart of the NFR.

And you won’t find much more heart than at the Exceptional Rodeo.

The annual event allows Clark County special needs children to interact with the best of the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls. Better still, the kids get to do so on the dirt at the Thomas &Mack Center, on the same hallowed ground as Wrangler NFR contestants.

More than two dozen youngsters were on hand Thursday morning, having the time of their lives. Among them was Emme Sullivan, taking part in the NFR Exceptional Rodeo for the second time.

“This is spectacular,” said Kevin Sullivan, Emme’s father, adding that his daughter couldn’t wait to return. “We left last year with such a positive feeling. She was very excited this morning.”

In fact, the whole Sullivan family was excited for the event — dad, mom, two brothers, a sister, even grandpa reveled in 9-year-old Emme’s joy. NFR contestants and bullfighters, with a host of local volunteers, helped Emme and many others ride seesaw bucking broncs and bulls, do some barrel racing on stick horses, or learn a little roping.

“As much as Emme has a great time, all of us have a great time,” said Kevin, a teacher at Eileen Brookman Elementary School. “Emme loves it. I think as many kids as the Exceptional Rodeo can handle, the Clark County School District should send them.”

Added Emme’s mother, Becky Sullivan: “This is such a great opportunity for all of these kids. It brings out the fun. They forget all the bad. It’s just good.”

That’s the goal for Adam Daurio, the principal for Exceptional Rodeo, which puts on these events at rodeos large and small across the country. But nothing tops the Wrangler NFR’s Exceptional Rodeo, on the biggest stage under the brightest lights.

“This is the pinnacle of our event, just like the NFR is the pinnacle for pro rodeo. We get to showcase the best in rodeo to the best kids,” Daurio said, noting the NFR and Exceptional Rodeo have a 41-year relationship. “This is really important to keep this going. In a world of everything changing, the ability to have something constant, to display the heart and passion of rodeo to children with special needs is critical.”

Addysen Agasi was another returning youngster at the 2024 Exceptional Rodeo. As usual, she was ready, with her pink cowboy hat and glittering pink boots. Agasi made sure she was again paired with bullfighter Cody Webster, her partner at the 2023 Exceptional Rodeo.

“Addysen saw me on the way in and said, ‘I know who you are, you’re Cody Webster, and you’re my partner.’ I said, ‘OK, you got a deal,’” Webster said, noting this is his 12th year volunteering for the NFR Exceptional Rodeo. “It’s great, especially to see someone like Addysen come out and get to live out a childhood dream.

“It’s just so cool. It really lets you step back and make you realize that something this small for us is huge for these kids in their lives.”

Said bull rider T.J. Gray, taking part in his first NFR Exceptional Rodeo: “Some of these kids, you see them smile, and you just think: If we can just bring a little bit of joy into their day, it’s worth our time. If they can have fun here for an hour, that’s quite awesome.”

Michelle Agasi, Addysen’s mother, couldn’t stress enough how important this event has become for her daughter.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for all these kids with special abilities,” Michelle said. “Addysen looks forward to it all year long. It’s the highlight of her year. It’s amazing that they put this on for the kids.”

Eleven-year-old Addysen was already planning ahead for the 2025 event.

“Definitely, yes, I’m coming back. It’s a lot of fun,” she said.

Those kinds of comments are exactly what Daurio, the NFR and the PRCA are aiming for each year for these children.

“Every year, there’s a standout experience, the kid who shines. Maybe they make a buddy with a rodeo athlete,” Daurio said. “But every year, there’s one story that just hits you, that’s something special.”

Multiple such stories unfolded Thursday morning. One of them was certainly written by Emme, who did a fine job on the seesaw bronc, reveling in the whole ride. All she could think to say as the morning wrapped up:

“Thank you!”

That’s more than adequate for all those who give their time to this exceptional event.

“It’s pretty spectacular to see the smiles this puts on their faces, the happiness,” Wrangler NFR barrelman John Harrison said, while partaking in his 10th NFR Exceptional Rodeo. “This event is for these kids, but it really means something to all of us, too.

“Everybody’s got a soft heart in this business. We’re all close to God, and these are our brothers and sisters. Anything we can do to give back, we’ll do it.”

Which takes us back to Emme’s dad Kevin, who perhaps summed it up best on behalf of his daughter — and all the children who turned out Thursday.

“When Emme was born, we thought our whole life would be teaching her things. But she’s taught us way more.”