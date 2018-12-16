2018 NFR highlights looking back over all rounds — VIDEO

The National Finals Rodeo completed finished 10 nights of competition Saturday in Las Vegas. Here are highlights from the entire event.

NFR 2018 highlights from every round of this year's 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)

The final rodeo of the year is a competition among the 15 top money-winners in eight rodeo events — bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer roping, bull riding and barrel racing.

Official forecasts expected 170,750 attendees for the event, but that just covers the full house at the Thomas &Mack for 10 performances. The conservative economic impact estimate is $113 million.

Viewing parties, concerts, charitable events and shopping expos continued to grow this year.

