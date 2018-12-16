National Finals Rodeo

2018 NFR highlights looking back over all rounds — VIDEO

December 16, 2018 - 11:53 am
 

The National Finals Rodeo completed finished 10 nights of competition Saturday in Las Vegas. Here are highlights from the entire event.

The final rodeo of the year is a competition among the 15 top money-winners in eight rodeo events — bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer roping, bull riding and barrel racing.

Official forecasts expected 170,750 attendees for the event, but that just covers the full house at the Thomas &Mack for 10 performances. The conservative economic impact estimate is $113 million.

Viewing parties, concerts, charitable events and shopping expos continued to grow this year.

