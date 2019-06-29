2019 NFR comes to Las Vegas in December

The National Finals Rodeo, the season-ending championship for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, will take place from Dec. 5 to 14 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Each go-round runs from 6:45 to 9 p.m. All 10 go-rounds will be televised on CBS Sports Network and streamed on ProRodeoTV.com.

Championships are up for grabs in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping (headers and heelers), saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. The top 15 contestants in each event, based on earnings during the regular season, qualify for the NFR.

An all-around champion also will be crowned.

Defending champions are Tim O’Connell, bareback riding; Tyler Waguespack, steer wrestling; Clay Smith (headers) and Paul Eaves (heelers), team roping; Wade Sundell, saddle bronc riding; Caleb Smidt, tie-down roping; Hailey Kinsel, barrel racing; and Sage Kimzey, bull riding. Trevor Brazile won his 14th all-around title.

The NFR has been in Las Vegas since 1985 and will remain in the city through at least the 2024 event.