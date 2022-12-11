2022 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
Here are the 10th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
All-Around
1. Stetson Wright, $758,829
2. Caleb Smidt, $372,964
3. Josh Frost, $307,965
3. 4. Zack Jongbloed, $235,261
5. Marty Yates, $225,732
6. Haven Meged, $214,306
7. Coleman Proctor, $212,521
8. Rhen Richard, $181,703
9. Taylor Santos, $159,179
10. Paul David Tierney, $118,792
Bareback Riding
1. Kaycee Feild, 92 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co.’s Night Crawler, $28,914
2. Clayton Biglow, 90, $22,851
3. (tie) Tim O’Connell and Tanner Aus, 88.5, $14,690 each
5. (tie) Rocker Steiner and Cole Franks, 88, $6,063 eac
7. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Leighton Berry, 86.5
9. Tilden Hooper, 85
10. R.C. Landingham, 84
11. Garrett Shadbolt, 83.5
12. Ty Breuer, 82.5
13. Jess Pope, 81.5
14. Cole Reiner, 80.5
15. Orin Larsen, Out.
Average
1. Jess Pope, 860 points on ten head, $74,150
2. Cole Franks, 852, $60,15
3. Kaycee Feild, 851, $47,568
4. R.C. Landingham, 846, $34,976
5. Leighton Berry, 839, $25,183
6. Tim O’Connell, 838.5, $18,188
7. Cole Reiner, 829.5, $12,592
8. Ty Breuer, 812, $6,995
9. Caleb Bennett, 807.5
10. Garrett Shadbolt, 806.5
11. Tilden Hooper, 761 points on nine head
12. Rocker Steiner, 754.5
13. Tanner Aus, 738.5
14. Clayton Biglow, 679 points on eight head
15. Orin Larsen, 217.5 points on three head
World standings
1. Jess Pope, $390,620
2. Kaycee Feild, $316,490
3. Leighton Berry, $267,274
4. Cole Franks, $263,378
5. R.C. Landingham, $246,696
6. Tim O’Connell, $234,232
7. Cole Reiner, $228,021
8. Tanner Aus, $206,851
9. Tilden Hooper, $188,477
10. Rocker Steiner, $185,367
11. Clayton Biglow, $173,605
12. Caleb Bennett, $163,353
13. Garrett Shadbolt, $151,257
14. Orin Larsen, $133,784
15. Ty Breuer, $122,744
Steer Wrestling
1. Jesse Brown, 3.4 seconds, $28,914
2. Hunter Cure, 3.7, $22,851
3. Tanner Brunner, 3.9, $17,255
4. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Kyle Irwin, 4.0, $9,793 each
6. Ty Erickson, 4.2, $4,664
7. Tristan Martin, 4.3
8. J.D. Struxness, 4.5
9. (tie) Dirk Tavenner and Nick Guy, 5.2
11. Dakota Eldridge, 6.1
12. Will Lummus, 14.6; 13
(tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Rowdy Parrott and Timmy Sparing, NT.
Average
1. Kyle Irwin, 46.1 seconds on ten head, $74,150
2. Jesse Brown, 48.1, $60,159
3. Tyler Waguespack, 57.1, $47,568
4. Will Lummus, 61.6, $34,976
5. Tanner Brunner, 69.2, $25,183
6. Hunter Cure, 39.3 seconds on nine head, $18,188
7. J.D. Struxness, 41.9, $12,592
8. Dakota Eldridge, 43.7, $6,995
9. Dirk Tavenner, 54.7
10. Stetson Jorgensen, 55.7
11. Ty Erickson, 61.3
12. Tristan Martin, 34.7 seconds on eight head
13. Rowdy Parrott, 36.3
14. Nick Guy, 47.8
15. Timmy Sparing, 49.9
World standings
1. Tyler Waguespack, $268,881
2. Will Lummus, $266,188
3. Kyle Irwin, $249,892
4. Hunter Cure, $247,309
5. Jesse Brown, $241,152
6. Stetson Jorgensen, $235,288
7. J.D. Struxness, $197,228
8. Ty Erickson, $192,400
9. Tanner Brunner, $174,746
10. Tristan Martin, $170,981
11. Dakota Eldridge, $159,256
12. Nick Guy, $148,880
13. Rowdy Parrott, $130,926
14. Dirk Tavenner, $127,177;
5. Timmy Sparing, $95,199
Team Roping
1. (tie) Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler and Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 3.7 seconds, $23,007 each
4. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 3.8, $12,125
5. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 4.2, $7,462
6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.9, $4,664
7. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 6.2
8. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 9.0
9. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 9.2
10. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 9.3
11. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, Clay Smith/Jake Long and Jake Orman/Brye Crites, NT.
Average
1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 53.0 seconds on ten head, $74,150 each
2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 71.4 seconds on nine head, $60,159
3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 73.6, $47,568
4. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 43.2 seconds on eight head, $34,976
5. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 50.2, $25,183
6. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 56.2, $18,188
7. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 38.4 seconds on seven head, $12,592
8. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 39.1, $6,995
9. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 45.5
10. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 30.3 seconds on six head
11. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 32.2
12. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 40.8
13. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 44.9
14. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 21.7 seconds on four head
15. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 50.6
World standings (headers)
1. Kaleb Driggers, $340,708
2. Tanner Tomlinson, $307,095
3. Clay Tryan, $264,955
4. Andrew Ward, $226,723
5. Jr. Dees, $209,730
6. Coleman Proctor, $207,355
7. Dustin Egusquiza, $201,831
8. Tyler Wade, $196,869
9. Rhen Richard, $178,454
10. Chad Masters, $169,184
11. Riley Minor, $155,917
12. Lightning Aguilera, $152,886
13. Cody Snow, $137,363
14. Clay Smith, $131,806
15. Jake Orman, $129,422
World standings (heeler)
1. Junior Nogueira, $340,708
2. Patrick Smith, $307,095
3. Jade Corkill, $231,147
4. Buddy Hawkins II, $225,181
5. Levi Lord, $211,128
6. Logan Medlin, $207,355
7. Travis Graves, $202,545
8. Trey Yates, $193,306
9. Jeremy Buhler, $179,390
10. Joseph Harrison, $173,855
11. Jake Long, $173,287
12. Brady Minor, $155,917
13. Jonathan Torres, $145,432
14. Wesley Thorp, $137,363
15. Brye Crites, $130,764
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. (tie) Zeke Thurston, on Andrews Rodeo’s All or Nothin, Kolby Wanchuk, on Sankey Pro Rodeo &; Phenom Genetics’ The Black Tie and Chase Brooks, on Sutton Rodeo’s South Point, 89.5 points, $23,007 each
4. Sage Newman, 88.5, $12,125
5. (tie) Stetson Wright and Ryder Wright, 88, $6,063 each
7. Dawson Hay, 87
8. Kade Bruno, 86.5; 9. (tie) Lefty Holman and Logan Hay, 86
11. (tie) Brody Cress and Kole Ashbacher, 85
13. Wyatt Casper, 84; 14. (tie) Layton Green and Tanner Butner, NS
Average
1. Zeke Thurston, 876.5 points on ten head, $74,150
2. Logan Hay, 863, $60,159
3. Brody Cress, 777, $47,568
4. Lefty Holman, 785 points on nine head, $34,976
5. Stetson Wright, 781.5, $25,183
6. Dawson Hay, 775.5, $18,188
7. Kade Bruno, 757, $12,592
8. Kolby Wanchuk, 748, $6,995
9. Tanner Butner, 728
10. Chase Brooks, 687 points on eight head
11. (tie) Sage Newman and Ryder Wright, 666
13. Kole Ashbacher, 657.5
14. Wyatt Casper, 649.5
15. Layton Green, 562.5 points on seven head
World standings
1. Zeke Thurston, $399,916
2. Lefty Holman, $341,390
3. Logan Hay, $339,401
4. Stetson Wright, $335,797
5. Sage Newman, $320,474
6. Brody Cress, $246,275
7. Dawson Hay, $213,122
8. Kolby Wanchuk, $211,633
9. Chase Brooks, $204,126
10. Ryder Wright, $192,673
11. Kade Bruno, $178,505
12. Layton Green, $175,808
13. Wyatt Casper, $145,150
14. Tanner Butner, $133,481
5. Kole Ashbacher, $127,543
Tie-Down Roping
1. Ty Harris, 7.2 seconds, $28,91
2. Hunter Herrin, 7.3, $22,851
3. John Douch, 7.9, $17,255
4. Marty Yates, 8.0, $12,125
5. Cory Solomon, 8.4, $7,462
6. Zack Jongbloed, 8.7, $4,664
7. Caleb Smidt, 8.8
8. Tuf Cooper, 9.4
9. Haven Meged, 11.7
10. Tyler Milligan, 17.8
11. Macon Murphy, 18.3
12. Kincade Henry, 22.1;
13. (tie) Shad Mayfield, Shane Hanchey and Riley Webb, NT
Average
1. Caleb Smidt, 82.5 seconds on ten head, $74,150
2. Cory Solomon, 93.4, $60,159
3. Zack Jongbloed, 95.8, $47,568
4. Haven Meged, 117.5, $34,976
5. Tyler Milligan, 129.9, $25,183
6. Macon Murphy, 136.2, $18,188
7. Hunter Herrin, 87.1 points on nine head, $12,592
8. Ty Harris, 96.8, $6,995
9. Marty Yates, 69.1 seconds on eight head
10. Shad Mayfield, 92.8
11. Shane Hanchey, 104.3
12. Riley Webb, 66.8 seconds on seven head
13. Kincade Henry, 60.4 seconds on six head
14. John Douch, 39.4 seconds on five head
15. Tuf Cooper, 51.5
World standings
1. Caleb Smidt, $374,737
2. Shad Mayfield, $269,936
3. Cory Solomon, $265,303
4. Hunter Herrin, $258,613
5. John Douch, $254,376
6. Zack Jongbloed, $233,962
7. Marty Yates, $228,106
8. Haven Meged , $227,897
9. Kincade Henry, $217,108
10. Riley Webb, $188,597
11. Ty Harris, $187,697
12. Tuf Cooper, $168,892
13. Tyler Milligan, $160,886
14. Shane Hanchey, $154,908
15. Macon Murphy, $148,904
Barrel Racing
1. Hailey Kinsel, 13.35 seconds, $28,914
2. Margo Crowther, 13.43, $22,851
3. Shelley Morgan, 13.51, $17,255
4. Jessica Routier, 13.52, $12,125
5. Jordon Briggs, 13.62, $7,462
6. Bayleigh Choate, 13.65, $4,664
7. Lisa Lockhart, 13.66
8. Wenda Johnson, 13.67
9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.85
10. Sissy Winn, 14.01
11. Kassie Mowry, 18.37
12. Emily Beisel, 18.63
13. Stevi Hillman, 18.97
14. Dona Kay Rule, 19.28
15. Leslie Smalygo, 25.14
Average
1. Shelley Morgan, 137.28 seconds on ten runs, $74,150
2. Bayleigh Choate, 138.98, $60,159
3. Lisa Lockhart, 141.66, $47,568
4. Jordon Briggs, 142.41, $34,976
5. Wenda Johnson, 142.76, $25,183
6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 143.01, $18,188
7. Sissy Winn, 144.03, $12,592
8. Hailey Kinsel, 146.06, $6,995
9. Margo Crowther, 146.98
10. Kassie Mowry, 152.33
11. Emily Beisel, 155.50
12. Jessica Routier, 158.19
13. Dona Kay Rule, 159.34
14. Stevi Hillman, 164.56
15. Leslie Smalygo, 144.69 seconds on nine head
World standings
1. Hailey Kinsel, $302,172
2. Jordon Briggs, $274,520
3. Shelley Morgan, $265,030
4. Lisa Lockhart, $253,197
5. Wenda Johnson, $231,860
6. Emily Beisel, $221,718
7. Margo Crowther, $184,751
8. Bayleigh Choate, $182,971
9. Dona Kay Rule, $171,019
10. Leslie Smalygo, $158,343
11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $154,161
12. Kassie Mowry, $150,121
13. Sissy Winn, $149,156
14. Stevi Hillman, $138,064
15. Jessica Routier, $123,445
Bull Riding
1. Tristen Hutchings, 89.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Twilight Zone, $93,270
No other qualified rides
Average
1. Stetson Wright, 684.5 points on eight head, $74,150
2. Josh Frost, 589.5 points on seven head, $60,159
3. Ky Hamilton, 510 points on six head, $47,568
4. Tristen Hutchings, 447 points on five head, $34,976
5. Trevor Kastner, 429, $25,183
6. Trey Kimzey, 347 points on four head, $18,188
7. Garrett Smith, 256.5 points on three head, $12,592
8. Trey Holston, 175.5 points on two head, $6,995
9. Jeff Askey, 175
10. Creek Young, 169
11. Cole Fischer, 159.5
12. JR Stratford, 90 points on one head
13. Jared Parsonage, 81.5
14. (tie) Maverick Potter, Lukasey Morris and Reid Oftedahl, NS
World standings
1. Stetson Wright, $592,144
2. Josh Frost, $409,630
3. Tristen Hutchings, $379,786
4. Ky Hamilton, $278,412
5. Trevor Kastner, $255,179
6. Jeff Askey, $229,905
7. Trey Kimzey, $201,999
8. Garrett Smith, $197,594
9. Trey Holston, $171,357
10. JR Stratford, $142,943
11. Creek Young, $127,692
12. Maverick Potter, $126,065
13. Jared Parsonage, $122,314
14. Cole Fischer, $110,994
15. Lukasey Morris, $110,667
16. Reid Oftedahl, $107,944
Top Gun
1. Zeke Thurston, $256,078
2. Stetson Wright, $237,812
3. Jess Pope, $231,361
4. Caleb Smidt, $225,221
5. Logan Hay, $199,960
6. (tie) Patrick Smith and Tanner Tomlinson, $199,727 each
8. Lefty Holman, $191,410
9. Kaycee Feild, $185,348
10. Tristen Hutchings, $183,482.