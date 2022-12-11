2022 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results

Here are the 10th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Stetson Wright, center, is announced the champion of the bull riding competition during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All-Around

1. Stetson Wright, $758,829

2. Caleb Smidt, $372,964

3. Josh Frost, $307,965

3. 4. Zack Jongbloed, $235,261

5. Marty Yates, $225,732

6. Haven Meged, $214,306

7. Coleman Proctor, $212,521

8. Rhen Richard, $181,703

9. Taylor Santos, $159,179

10. Paul David Tierney, $118,792

Bareback Riding

1. Kaycee Feild, 92 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co.’s Night Crawler, $28,914

2. Clayton Biglow, 90, $22,851

3. (tie) Tim O’Connell and Tanner Aus, 88.5, $14,690 each

5. (tie) Rocker Steiner and Cole Franks, 88, $6,063 eac

7. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Leighton Berry, 86.5

9. Tilden Hooper, 85

10. R.C. Landingham, 84

11. Garrett Shadbolt, 83.5

12. Ty Breuer, 82.5

13. Jess Pope, 81.5

14. Cole Reiner, 80.5

15. Orin Larsen, Out.

Average

1. Jess Pope, 860 points on ten head, $74,150

2. Cole Franks, 852, $60,15

3. Kaycee Feild, 851, $47,568

4. R.C. Landingham, 846, $34,976

5. Leighton Berry, 839, $25,183

6. Tim O’Connell, 838.5, $18,188

7. Cole Reiner, 829.5, $12,592

8. Ty Breuer, 812, $6,995

9. Caleb Bennett, 807.5

10. Garrett Shadbolt, 806.5

11. Tilden Hooper, 761 points on nine head

12. Rocker Steiner, 754.5

13. Tanner Aus, 738.5

14. Clayton Biglow, 679 points on eight head

15. Orin Larsen, 217.5 points on three head

World standings

1. Jess Pope, $390,620

2. Kaycee Feild, $316,490

3. Leighton Berry, $267,274

4. Cole Franks, $263,378

5. R.C. Landingham, $246,696

6. Tim O’Connell, $234,232

7. Cole Reiner, $228,021

8. Tanner Aus, $206,851

9. Tilden Hooper, $188,477

10. Rocker Steiner, $185,367

11. Clayton Biglow, $173,605

12. Caleb Bennett, $163,353

13. Garrett Shadbolt, $151,257

14. Orin Larsen, $133,784

15. Ty Breuer, $122,744

Steer Wrestling

1. Jesse Brown, 3.4 seconds, $28,914

2. Hunter Cure, 3.7, $22,851

3. Tanner Brunner, 3.9, $17,255

4. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Kyle Irwin, 4.0, $9,793 each

6. Ty Erickson, 4.2, $4,664

7. Tristan Martin, 4.3

8. J.D. Struxness, 4.5

9. (tie) Dirk Tavenner and Nick Guy, 5.2

11. Dakota Eldridge, 6.1

12. Will Lummus, 14.6; 13

(tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Rowdy Parrott and Timmy Sparing, NT.

Average

1. Kyle Irwin, 46.1 seconds on ten head, $74,150

2. Jesse Brown, 48.1, $60,159

3. Tyler Waguespack, 57.1, $47,568

4. Will Lummus, 61.6, $34,976

5. Tanner Brunner, 69.2, $25,183

6. Hunter Cure, 39.3 seconds on nine head, $18,188

7. J.D. Struxness, 41.9, $12,592

8. Dakota Eldridge, 43.7, $6,995

9. Dirk Tavenner, 54.7

10. Stetson Jorgensen, 55.7

11. Ty Erickson, 61.3

12. Tristan Martin, 34.7 seconds on eight head

13. Rowdy Parrott, 36.3

14. Nick Guy, 47.8

15. Timmy Sparing, 49.9

World standings

1. Tyler Waguespack, $268,881

2. Will Lummus, $266,188

3. Kyle Irwin, $249,892

4. Hunter Cure, $247,309

5. Jesse Brown, $241,152

6. Stetson Jorgensen, $235,288

7. J.D. Struxness, $197,228

8. Ty Erickson, $192,400

9. Tanner Brunner, $174,746

10. Tristan Martin, $170,981

11. Dakota Eldridge, $159,256

12. Nick Guy, $148,880

13. Rowdy Parrott, $130,926

14. Dirk Tavenner, $127,177;

5. Timmy Sparing, $95,199

Team Roping

1. (tie) Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler and Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 3.7 seconds, $23,007 each

4. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 3.8, $12,125

5. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 4.2, $7,462

6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.9, $4,664

7. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 6.2

8. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 9.0

9. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 9.2

10. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 9.3

11. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, Clay Smith/Jake Long and Jake Orman/Brye Crites, NT.

Average

1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 53.0 seconds on ten head, $74,150 each

2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 71.4 seconds on nine head, $60,159

3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 73.6, $47,568

4. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 43.2 seconds on eight head, $34,976

5. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 50.2, $25,183

6. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 56.2, $18,188

7. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 38.4 seconds on seven head, $12,592

8. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 39.1, $6,995

9. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 45.5

10. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 30.3 seconds on six head

11. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 32.2

12. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 40.8

13. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 44.9

14. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 21.7 seconds on four head

15. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 50.6

World standings (headers)

1. Kaleb Driggers, $340,708

2. Tanner Tomlinson, $307,095

3. Clay Tryan, $264,955

4. Andrew Ward, $226,723

5. Jr. Dees, $209,730

6. Coleman Proctor, $207,355

7. Dustin Egusquiza, $201,831

8. Tyler Wade, $196,869

9. Rhen Richard, $178,454

10. Chad Masters, $169,184

11. Riley Minor, $155,917

12. Lightning Aguilera, $152,886

13. Cody Snow, $137,363

14. Clay Smith, $131,806

15. Jake Orman, $129,422

World standings (heeler)

1. Junior Nogueira, $340,708

2. Patrick Smith, $307,095

3. Jade Corkill, $231,147

4. Buddy Hawkins II, $225,181

5. Levi Lord, $211,128

6. Logan Medlin, $207,355

7. Travis Graves, $202,545

8. Trey Yates, $193,306

9. Jeremy Buhler, $179,390

10. Joseph Harrison, $173,855

11. Jake Long, $173,287

12. Brady Minor, $155,917

13. Jonathan Torres, $145,432

14. Wesley Thorp, $137,363

15. Brye Crites, $130,764

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. (tie) Zeke Thurston, on Andrews Rodeo’s All or Nothin, Kolby Wanchuk, on Sankey Pro Rodeo &; Phenom Genetics’ The Black Tie and Chase Brooks, on Sutton Rodeo’s South Point, 89.5 points, $23,007 each

4. Sage Newman, 88.5, $12,125

5. (tie) Stetson Wright and Ryder Wright, 88, $6,063 each

7. Dawson Hay, 87

8. Kade Bruno, 86.5; 9. (tie) Lefty Holman and Logan Hay, 86

11. (tie) Brody Cress and Kole Ashbacher, 85

13. Wyatt Casper, 84; 14. (tie) Layton Green and Tanner Butner, NS

Average

1. Zeke Thurston, 876.5 points on ten head, $74,150

2. Logan Hay, 863, $60,159

3. Brody Cress, 777, $47,568

4. Lefty Holman, 785 points on nine head, $34,976

5. Stetson Wright, 781.5, $25,183

6. Dawson Hay, 775.5, $18,188

7. Kade Bruno, 757, $12,592

8. Kolby Wanchuk, 748, $6,995

9. Tanner Butner, 728

10. Chase Brooks, 687 points on eight head

11. (tie) Sage Newman and Ryder Wright, 666

13. Kole Ashbacher, 657.5

14. Wyatt Casper, 649.5

15. Layton Green, 562.5 points on seven head

World standings

1. Zeke Thurston, $399,916

2. Lefty Holman, $341,390

3. Logan Hay, $339,401

4. Stetson Wright, $335,797

5. Sage Newman, $320,474

6. Brody Cress, $246,275

7. Dawson Hay, $213,122

8. Kolby Wanchuk, $211,633

9. Chase Brooks, $204,126

10. Ryder Wright, $192,673

11. Kade Bruno, $178,505

12. Layton Green, $175,808

13. Wyatt Casper, $145,150

14. Tanner Butner, $133,481

5. Kole Ashbacher, $127,543

Tie-Down Roping

1. Ty Harris, 7.2 seconds, $28,91

2. Hunter Herrin, 7.3, $22,851

3. John Douch, 7.9, $17,255

4. Marty Yates, 8.0, $12,125

5. Cory Solomon, 8.4, $7,462

6. Zack Jongbloed, 8.7, $4,664

7. Caleb Smidt, 8.8

8. Tuf Cooper, 9.4

9. Haven Meged, 11.7

10. Tyler Milligan, 17.8

11. Macon Murphy, 18.3

12. Kincade Henry, 22.1;

13. (tie) Shad Mayfield, Shane Hanchey and Riley Webb, NT

Average

1. Caleb Smidt, 82.5 seconds on ten head, $74,150

2. Cory Solomon, 93.4, $60,159

3. Zack Jongbloed, 95.8, $47,568

4. Haven Meged, 117.5, $34,976

5. Tyler Milligan, 129.9, $25,183

6. Macon Murphy, 136.2, $18,188

7. Hunter Herrin, 87.1 points on nine head, $12,592

8. Ty Harris, 96.8, $6,995

9. Marty Yates, 69.1 seconds on eight head

10. Shad Mayfield, 92.8

11. Shane Hanchey, 104.3

12. Riley Webb, 66.8 seconds on seven head

13. Kincade Henry, 60.4 seconds on six head

14. John Douch, 39.4 seconds on five head

15. Tuf Cooper, 51.5

World standings

1. Caleb Smidt, $374,737

2. Shad Mayfield, $269,936

3. Cory Solomon, $265,303

4. Hunter Herrin, $258,613

5. John Douch, $254,376

6. Zack Jongbloed, $233,962

7. Marty Yates, $228,106

8. Haven Meged , $227,897

9. Kincade Henry, $217,108

10. Riley Webb, $188,597

11. Ty Harris, $187,697

12. Tuf Cooper, $168,892

13. Tyler Milligan, $160,886

14. Shane Hanchey, $154,908

15. Macon Murphy, $148,904

Barrel Racing

1. Hailey Kinsel, 13.35 seconds, $28,914

2. Margo Crowther, 13.43, $22,851

3. Shelley Morgan, 13.51, $17,255

4. Jessica Routier, 13.52, $12,125

5. Jordon Briggs, 13.62, $7,462

6. Bayleigh Choate, 13.65, $4,664

7. Lisa Lockhart, 13.66

8. Wenda Johnson, 13.67

9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.85

10. Sissy Winn, 14.01

11. Kassie Mowry, 18.37

12. Emily Beisel, 18.63

13. Stevi Hillman, 18.97

14. Dona Kay Rule, 19.28

15. Leslie Smalygo, 25.14

Average

1. Shelley Morgan, 137.28 seconds on ten runs, $74,150

2. Bayleigh Choate, 138.98, $60,159

3. Lisa Lockhart, 141.66, $47,568

4. Jordon Briggs, 142.41, $34,976

5. Wenda Johnson, 142.76, $25,183

6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 143.01, $18,188

7. Sissy Winn, 144.03, $12,592

8. Hailey Kinsel, 146.06, $6,995

9. Margo Crowther, 146.98

10. Kassie Mowry, 152.33

11. Emily Beisel, 155.50

12. Jessica Routier, 158.19

13. Dona Kay Rule, 159.34

14. Stevi Hillman, 164.56

15. Leslie Smalygo, 144.69 seconds on nine head

World standings

1. Hailey Kinsel, $302,172

2. Jordon Briggs, $274,520

3. Shelley Morgan, $265,030

4. Lisa Lockhart, $253,197

5. Wenda Johnson, $231,860

6. Emily Beisel, $221,718

7. Margo Crowther, $184,751

8. Bayleigh Choate, $182,971

9. Dona Kay Rule, $171,019

10. Leslie Smalygo, $158,343

11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $154,161

12. Kassie Mowry, $150,121

13. Sissy Winn, $149,156

14. Stevi Hillman, $138,064

15. Jessica Routier, $123,445

Bull Riding

1. Tristen Hutchings, 89.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Twilight Zone, $93,270

No other qualified rides

Average

1. Stetson Wright, 684.5 points on eight head, $74,150

2. Josh Frost, 589.5 points on seven head, $60,159

3. Ky Hamilton, 510 points on six head, $47,568

4. Tristen Hutchings, 447 points on five head, $34,976

5. Trevor Kastner, 429, $25,183

6. Trey Kimzey, 347 points on four head, $18,188

7. Garrett Smith, 256.5 points on three head, $12,592

8. Trey Holston, 175.5 points on two head, $6,995

9. Jeff Askey, 175

10. Creek Young, 169

11. Cole Fischer, 159.5

12. JR Stratford, 90 points on one head

13. Jared Parsonage, 81.5

14. (tie) Maverick Potter, Lukasey Morris and Reid Oftedahl, NS

World standings

1. Stetson Wright, $592,144

2. Josh Frost, $409,630

3. Tristen Hutchings, $379,786

4. Ky Hamilton, $278,412

5. Trevor Kastner, $255,179

6. Jeff Askey, $229,905

7. Trey Kimzey, $201,999

8. Garrett Smith, $197,594

9. Trey Holston, $171,357

10. JR Stratford, $142,943

11. Creek Young, $127,692

12. Maverick Potter, $126,065

13. Jared Parsonage, $122,314

14. Cole Fischer, $110,994

15. Lukasey Morris, $110,667

16. Reid Oftedahl, $107,944

Top Gun

1. Zeke Thurston, $256,078

2. Stetson Wright, $237,812

3. Jess Pope, $231,361

4. Caleb Smidt, $225,221

5. Logan Hay, $199,960

6. (tie) Patrick Smith and Tanner Tomlinson, $199,727 each

8. Lefty Holman, $191,410

9. Kaycee Feild, $185,348

10. Tristen Hutchings, $183,482.

