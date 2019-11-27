3 new areas added to Cowboy Christmas

If there is one constant at Cowboy Christmas each year it is the outstanding shopping. However, each year the experience has continued to grow with the addition of interactive and experiential elements.

Tommy Conway stands by a group of his custom-made saddles at Cowboy Up Saddles during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tye Chesser, a la derecha, un representante de ventas de American Hat Company, ayuda a un cliente durante Cowboy Christmas en el Centro de Convenciones de Las Vegas el jueves 6 de diciembre de 2018, en Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Los compradores exploran el Remolque Retorcido en Cowboy Christmas en el Centro de Convenciones de Las Vegas el jueves 6 de diciembre de 2018, en Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Monturas a la medida en Cowboy Up Saddles durante Cowboy Christmas en el Centro de Convenciones de Las Vegas el jueves 6 de diciembre de 2018, en Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

If there is one constant at Cowboy Christmas each year it is the outstanding shopping. However, each year the experience has continued to grow with the addition of interactive and experiential elements.

This year is no different with three new elements – NFR Extra, Junior World Finals BLVD. presented by 12 Gauge Ranch and Bites and Brews presented by Total Feeds.

Cowboy Christmas runs concurrently with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Dec. 5-14, and is open daily at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is free.

Hosted by Nevada Colwell, Rockin’ Robbie Hodges and Brilynn Bentley, the NFR Extra Podcast will broadcast daily from a customized studio designed to capture unique interviews with those involved in the rodeo industry. The trailer, designed and built by Bloomer Trailers, will be on the east end of Cowboy Christmas, adjacent to the Rodeo Live Stage presented by RODEOHOUSTON.

The additional two elements are located upstairs from Cowboy Christmas within the footprint of RMEF’s Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.

After a day of shopping and enjoying the interactive elements at Cowboy Christmas, attendees can enjoy a unique line up of custom food and beverage carts at Bites and Brews presented by Total Feeds.

To add to the experience upstairs, attendees can take a stroll along the red carpet at Junior World Finals BLVD. presented by 12 Gauge Ranch featuring 18 interactive exhibits from sponsors of each event and the Junior World Finals. The red carpet will lead you to the Wrangler Rodeo Arena, the location for the Junior World Finals.

In addition to the three new areas, Cowboy Christmas will include the following main anchor displays and programming elements:

Rodeo Way: This “Old West” setting features eight interactive industry and rodeo exhibits located at the east entrance of Cowboy Christmas;

Wrangler Rodeo Arena: The arena will seat more than 1,100 fans and feature the Flag Girl Competition, Exceptional Rodeo presented by NV Energy and, for the fourth consecutive year, the Junior World Finals with championship competitions in bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, girls and boys breakaway, team roping, tie-down roping, pole bending and barrel racing;

Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON: Daily features include Flint Rasmussen’s “Outside the Barrel,” RFD-TV’s Western Sports Roundup and Keepin’ it Country with host Andy Griggs. New in 2019 is the Cowboys for Conservation Calcutta;

Coors Rodeo Saloon: Every great rodeo needs a saloon. Located near the east end of Cowboy Christmas, the Saloon features food vendors and video screens with a replay of the prior night’s Wrangler NFR performance;

NFR Central: This area will feature radio remotes, contestant and musician autograph sessions, giveaways and more. Dale Brisby will also be in attendance;

Great Wall of Rodeo presented by Calgary Stampede: This fan favorite features a graphic of all Wrangler NFR contestants and other interactive elements.

Bloomer Trailers, 12 Gauge Ranch, Rockstar Energy, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, StubHub, Traeger Wood Fired Grills, Wrangler and YETI serve as Gold Buckle sponsors.

Silver and Bronze sponsors include Boot Barn, Browning, B&W Trailer Hitches, Calgary Stampede, Cavender’s, Classic Equine, Cloud Touch, Coors, Impact Gel, Justin, Lucas Oil, NV Energy, Nevada State Bank, Panhandle, Pendleton Whisky, Priefert, Purina, Pro Fantasy Rodeo, Ram Rodeo, RFD-TV, RODEOHOUSTON, SmartPak, Star Nursery and Total Feeds, Inc. Official host hotels for the Junior World Finals include Eastside Cannery, Plaza, Sam’s Town and SpringHill Suites.

Cowboy Christmas brought more than 232,000 people to the Las Vegas Convention Center over the 10 days in 2018.

Sold out for more than 300 consecutive performances, the Wrangler NFR attracts the top 15 contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

Under a new contract with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association that runs through 2024, the purse in 2019 is $10 million. Qualification is based on the 2019 PRCA World Standings.