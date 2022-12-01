A look back at the history of NFR — PHOTOS

A look at how Las Vegas got its beloved Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, and the boots the city stepped on to get it.

Lewis Field of Elk-Ridge, UT., competes in bareback riding on Dec. 5, 1985. (Courtesy of National Finals Rodeo)

The Wrangler NFR Fan Zone provides a great place to meet up outside the Thomas & Mack Center and grab a bite to eat before going into the arena for the nightly go-rounds. The Wrangler NFR runs through Dec. 15.

Bull rider Trey Benton III from Rock Island, Texas, is bucked off of Mr. Bull during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

The gold buckle nightly awards show and party is one of the big draws at the South Point during the Wrangler NFR, as is the nightly viewing party, which has now taken over three ballrooms. (Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas Review-Journal advertisement from Dec. 4, 1985 promoting the newspaper's National Finals Rodeo coverage.

The cover of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's special section dedicated to the start of the National Finals Rodeo from Dec. 5, 1985.

Clown dodges bull at National Finals Rodeo in 1985. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marty Melvin competes in the steer wrestling competition on Dec. 16, 1985. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ken Lensegrav competes in bareback riding in the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 11, 1993. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canada night at the National Finals Rodeo, where R. Huddleston participates in the steer wrestling competition at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 9, 1993. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men compete in a team roping competition on Canada night in the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 9, 1993. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Professional saddle bronc rider Ty Murray rides during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 1, 1996. Murray won six straight all-around NFR crowns from 1989-94, then claimed the title again in 1998. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

National Finals Rodeo attendees applaud the state flags at the start of the event on Dec. 6, 1996. (Clint Karlsen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Larry Sandvick is thrown by Copenhagen Jake with a strap caught around his neck on Dec. 15, 1996. (Clint Karlsen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People fill the Fremont Street Experience for the Downtown Hoedown to kick off the National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 3, 1998. (Mike Salsbury/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside the locker room, world champion cowboy Ty Murray, left, and Larry Sandvick celebrate Murray's win at the National Finals Rodeo on Sunday, Dec. 12, 1998. (Mike Salsbury/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doug Forzani of Watsonville, Calif. gets flipped in the bull fighting competition during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Thursday, Dec. 9, 1999. Forzani scored a 76 to take fourth place on the final night of bull fighting at the NFR. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bob Tallman announces during the fifth go-around of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Tuesday, Dec. 7, 1999. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fred Whitfield of Hockley, Texas, competes in calf roping at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 1, 2000. Whitfield who leads the season average is tied for sixth at NFR after the first go-around. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Greg Rumohr of Rio Vista Texas gets flipped during the bull fighting competition at the sixth go-around of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Thursday, Dec. 7, 2000. Rumohr finished tied for third with a score of 80. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seven-year-old Orin Honeycutt rides out with the United States flag during a patriotic opening to the first performance of the 43rd Annual Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Friday, Dec. 7, 2001, at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Amy Beth Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steer wrestler Brock Andrus of St. George, Utah, carries an American flag with 117 other contestants during opening ceremonies at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 7, 2001. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

uan Pablo Rodriguez of Guanajuato Mexico practies his rope skills outside of the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 6, 2002. Friday was the first day of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tammy Key, of Ledbetter, Tex., on her horse, Roundpen, rounds the third barrel during her 13.63 second run, taking first place in sixth go-round action during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2002. at the Thomas & Mack Center. Key won $13,922.72 this round and has won four of the six rounds so far. (Amy Beth Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Teddy Johnson of Checotah, Okla., competes in steer wrestling in the first round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 5, 2003. Johnson tied for second with a time of 3.7 seconds. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rodeo stunt rider Niki Moran entertains the crowd during the bull riding portion of the fourth round of 49th annual National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The world champions of all events in the 49th Annual Wrangler National Finals Rodeo wave to their fans during the awards ceremony on the final night Saturday, Dec. 15, 2007. (Sara Tramiel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kollin VonAhn, left, JoJo LeMond practice roping at UNLV in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2009. The two competed in team roping at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gussied up in cowboy attire, blackjack players, from left, Jose Calderon, J.D Rule and Brian Hanson play a hand at the South Point hotel-casino on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2010, in Las Vegas. The three are in town for the 2010 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo that is scheduled to begin on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Delbert Ellis of Guthrie, Texas, dances with his daughter-in-law Brittany Ellis of Vernon, Texas, under Las Vegas' most famous cowboy, Vegas Vic, at the 24th Annual Downtown Hoedown on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2010. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scott Kormos, of Teague, Texas, competes in the calf roping competition on opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010. Kormos recorded a time of 15.60 to finish out of the money for the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans show support for their favorite cowboys during day 8 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Dec. 3, 2010. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kids raise their hats before getting started at the Exceptional Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 2011. The event, in which disabled children are given a chance to play and interact with National Finals Rodeo contestants, is held every year during the NFR. The kids got to ride play bulls and horses and practice roping among other activities. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bobby Mote of Stephenville, TX., looks out at the arena before the Round 3 of the Bareback Riding competition at the 2012 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cort Scheer gets tossed off during the saddle bronc event during the 9th performance at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 14, 2012. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A steer is roped in during the second performance of team roping at the 2012 National Finals Rodeo at The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Derrick Begay during his and Brady Minor’s winning effort Friday night in the second go-round of the NFR. (Phill Kitts/PRCA)

Crowd members watch PRCA contestants compete during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. As the last event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s competitive season, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will run from Dec. 3-12. The event is usually held in Las Vegas, but was relocated to Arlington due to Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions. (Lynda M. González/The Dallas Morning News)

Bull rider Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, celebrates his 92.5 ride on Monte Walsh which won the first go-around of the 10-day Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Spectators cheer during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Trevor Brazile of Texas competes in the tie-down roping during the third go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Champion Steer Wrestler Tyler Waguespack takes on challengers as special needs children experience the world of rodeo with Wrangler NFR contestants, announcers, personnel and even Miss Rodeo America at The Exceptional Rodeo during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

Contestants salute in honor of the victims of the October 1 shooting during the opening ceremony on the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lasers and pyrotechnics are seen prior at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Dec. 5, 2014. This year's NFR set an attendance record, drawing 177,565 fans and breaking the record of 176,558 in 2013. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Although the National Finals Rodeo has been around since 1959, its residency in Las Vegas began in 1985. But tearing the rodeo away from its southern Oklahoma City spot where it had been for 20 years was no easy task.

Much like how NFR boosts Las Vegas’ economy today, Oklahoma City’s economy got an annual $8 to $10 million dollar boost annually from the rodeo (about $22 to 24 million today adjusted for inflation). The rodeo sold out 117 consecutive performances from 1973 to 1984, the year Las Vegas proposed the move to Sin City, and the town was less than pleased about the idea of losing their beloved cowboy tradition.

Herb McDonald, director of the event management company and NFR sponsor Las Vegas Events, told the Review-Journal during the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s negotiations “It’s like trying to move the Tournament of Roses from Pasadena.”

Former President of the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce Ed Cook called Las Vegas “scavengers.”

“Las Vegas, they’re scavengers. They didn’t want the rodeo when it wasn’t worth anything. Now they’re coming in and trying to flat buy it. We don’t think that’s fair,” Cook said.

On Dec. 13, 1985, the PCRA voted to move the rodeo after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority promised the PCRA the city would cover the entire budget if the rodeo for the next five years. Las Vegas also had more space, with 44,000 more hotel rooms than Oklahoma City at the time and the Thomas & Mack Center capacity to hold 5,000 more fans than Oklahoma City’s venue.

Casino visionary Benny Binion worked with McDonald and the LVCVA to bring NFR to Las Vegas and became one of its main boosters. Binion was known for paying cowboys’ entry fees to the rodeo, earning him a standing ovation at the first-ever Las Vegas NFR and the honor of being PRCA’s Man of the Year in 1985.

As the Associated Press put it, paraphrasing Dave Baldridge, director of media relations for the PRCA, “Twenty years of tradition just cannot compare to the promise of more prize money,” which was another perk the LVCVA also promised the association in their rodeo bid.

Young competitors didn’t care about tradition, either.

“We have a whole new generation of young cowboys reaching national prominence,” Baldridge said. “Certainly, they would not share the strong ties with Oklahoma City that some of the older members would.”

But, not everyone was happy about how the rodeo got approved.

The LVCVA violated the state Open Meeting Law to approve the city’s decision to pay for the rodeo after board members approved funding in an emergency meeting over the phone. Former Clark County Commissioner and LVCVA board member Manny Cortez called out Former LVCVA Executive Director Frank Sain for the impromptu vote.

Sain defended his decision, saying “I realized we were bordering on that but we had a choice — respond within 45 minutes to an hour or forget about it and lose (the bid) by default.”

UNLV fans weren’t happy, either.

The Rebels weren’t excited about sharing Thomas & Mack Center with the rodeo. Bill Morris, a UNLV backer who was instrumental in the T&M’s construction, said the facility was originally built for UNLV athletics.

“Now, they’re keeping everyone, including the Lady Rebels, out for the National Finals Rodeo,” Morris told the Review-Journal in February 1985.

The greatest concern was the rodeo’s set up and take down. The rodeo only lasts 10 days, but moving cow poop in and out would take around three weeks.

Dennis Finfrock, who turned T&M from a basketball-only venue into a multiuse facility, promised Jerry Tarkanian that the rodeo would not interfere with the Rebels’ games.

In Finfrock’s 2009 obituary, Review-Journal reporter Jeff Wolf wrote “Without Finfrock’s vision, Las Vegas might not be hosting the National Finals Rodeo.”

Ten months later, the cowboys came, and so did their cash.

The rodeo, as anticipated, brought the Las Vegas economy an estimated $43 million. McDonald said between 18,000 and 20,000 people came to Las Vegas for the event. T&M attendance was 142,800, with all 10 days of the rodeo sold out. Bareback rider Lewis Field was the finals all-around champion.

Bareback rider Shawn Davis told the Review-Journal “In all of my years, this might just be the most exciting National Finals I’ve ever been to.”

Review-Journal sports reporter Rick Spiritosanto said what made NFR in Las Vegas stand out from its Oklahoma City era was the money put into it.

“It was money that wood the rodeo here and it was money that provided what many considered to be the fiercest competition ever.” Spiritosanto wrote. “Competition was keen and the world of professional rodeo benefited.”

And the rest is history.