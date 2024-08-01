Reigning rodeo champion ends season, won’t compete in Las Vegas

Stetson Wright, an eight-time PRCA world champion, won’t compete in this year’s National Finals Rodeo while recovering from surgery.

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, celebrates after competing in bull riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wright shared the title for the day’s bull riding competition with Ky Hamilton of Mackay, Australia. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stetson Wright isn’t ready to return.

Not yet, anyways.

The defending all-around rodeo world champion has officially shut himself down for the 2024 season while continuing to recover from hamstring surgery.

That means Wright, an eight-time PRCA world champion who has captured the last five all-around titles, won’t compete at this year’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

It was thought Wright might come back last month to make another run at the NFR, but such plans never materialized.

He lasted two rounds at last year’s NFR before the hamstring injury that bothered him during the season became much worse.

Wright had built up such a large cushion that he still won the all-around title by more than $180,000.

Shortly thereafter, he underwent surgery.

“I got the nickname ‘Superman,’ and everybody knows that you’re not invincible,” Wright told the ProRodeo Sports News in June. “But after five years of running away with everything, I’m not going to lie, I started to believe I might have a little bit of ‘Superman’ in me. That was a tough pill to swallow. I’m just like everybody else, and I can get hurt.”

Wright, 25, made the announcement about ending his season via an Instagram video.

“Many of you have been wondering where I’ve been or what I’ve been doing,” he said. “My 2024 season is officially over. There’s only one reason. I’m just not physically ready yet. When I first had this injury, I said I’d be back when I was 100 percent, and I’m going to stay true to myself.

“At the end of the day, when you’re not ready, you can’t lie to yourself. It’s been a hard decision to make. Nobody wants to sit out a full season, especially when … this is all you wanted to do growing up. But I’ve got a great support system behind me — from my family to my friends to my fans.”

Wright earned nearly $480,000 last year.

Another injury could affect the race to succeed Wright as the all-around champion.

Shad Mayfield, 23, who leads the standings with more than $205,000 in earnings, has decided to rest and won’t compete until arriving in Las Vegas in December for the NFR.

He has reportedly battled torn labrums in both hips this season.

