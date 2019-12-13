Bareback rider Clayton Biglow wins 4th straight NFR go-round

Bareback rider Clayton Biglow won a record fourth consecutive go-round Thursday night in the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Clayton Biglow of Clements, Calif. celebrates after placing first in bareback riding in the eighth go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Bareback rider Clayton Biglow isn’t just leading the world standings.

He’s setting National Finals Rodeo records in the process.

Biglow won a record fourth consecutive go-round Thursday night by riding his horse to a score of 90 in the eighth go-round at the Thomas & Mack Center. That followed winning go-rounds of 92.5 on Monday, 88.5 on Tuesday and 91.5 on Wednesday.

Kaycee Feild set the previous record of three straight go-round victories in 2011.

“I’m dreaming and don’t wake me up,” Biglow said. “It has not hit me yet. I will tell you that. I lay in bed at night thinking about having a finals like this, and I still have two more to get in. This just doesn’t seem real.”

Biglow, 23, sits atop the world standings with $319,016. He’s more than $60,000 ahead of No. 2 Orin Larsen. Biglow also leads the aggregate with a score of 705.

The Clements, California, native is looking for his first world title.

“I haven’t looked at the world standings once, and I don’t need to because everyone’s telling me what’s going on,” he said. “I’m just coming out every night wanting to ride the horse I have the best I can. That’s the only thing I’m worried about right now.”

Other go-round winners:

— Will Lummus, West Point, Mississippi, steer wrestling (3.6);

— Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Georgia, and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, and Brenten Hall, Jay, Oklahoma, and Chase Tryan, Helena, Montana, team roping (4.3);

— Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, saddle bronc riding (89.5);

— Riley Pruitt, Gering, Nebraska, Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and Cooper Martin, Alma, Kansas, tie-down roping (7.5);

— Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, barrel racing (13.54);

— Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Oklahoma, bull riding (94).

