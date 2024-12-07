51°F
National Finals Rodeo

Bareback rider, still in school, surges up standings

Bareback rider Bradlee Miller rides True Grit to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bareback rider Bradlee Miller rides True Grit to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bareback rider Bradlee Miller rides True Grit to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bareback rider Bradlee Miller rides True Grit to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bareback rider Bradlee Miller rides True Grit to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bareback rider Bradlee Miller rides True Grit to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2024 - 8:57 pm
 

Two words that could be used to describe the bareback riding competition at this year’s National Finals Rodeo are young and deep.

Bradlee Miller matches both words. He’s at his first NFR at 21 years old, and he’s made a huge jump in the overall standings after two runs at this year’s event.

Miller won his bareback riding go-round with a score of 86.5 and claimed $33,687 Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center on the second night of NFR. Miller managed to improve upon his second-place run Thursday.

With a combined $60,311 in earnings after his first two runs, Miller has jumped from 11th to third in the overall standings. He’s more than $64,000 out of first place behind Keenan Hayes, last year’s world champion.

“I don’t think I ever dreamed of this,” Miller said. “I hoped for it, but I couldn’t have been more excited for how it’s went so far. I hope we’re just getting started. We have a lot more of this going.”

After getting his first-ever NFR run under his belt Thursday, Miller said Friday felt “a little different.” He was less nervous before his second run, singing along to the preround entertainment at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“Yesterday, I didn’t really know what to expect and I was a little nervous,” Miller said. “Today when (singer) Zach Top got onstage, I was singing along with him, and I was a little more relaxed. I didn’t get in the zone quite as quick as I did yesterday. I waited a little bit, and I felt like I conserved some energy because I knew that horse was going to take all I had.”

Finishing school

Miller said this year has been “rough” for him. He’s won three events and was co-champion at two other rodeos while finishing his senior year at Sam Houston State, where his father, Bubba, is the rodeo coach.

The younger Miller has been around the rodeo program since he was 4 years old when his father became a coach. Miller is set to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in engineering technology and plans to pursue a master’s degree.

“The college has groomed me and prepared me for this,” Miller said. “The college rodeo and then the atmosphere that I’ve got to be around growing up, coming here I felt like I was prepared, and I believe that it’s working.”

But any struggles for Miller have been put aside after two strong runs. That could help the Huntsville, Texas, native with the young and stout competition at NFR. Hayes is 21, and Rocker Steiner, who is second in the overall standings, is 20.

Miller said the competition in the category forces all riders to be on top of it every night.

“It’s been a good (year), but it definitely had some ups and downs,” Miller said. “The competition that’s at the National Finals in bareback riding, I believe it’s unmatched this year. There’s more guys here that are all on their A-game, and everybody’s here to win.”

‘Keep the same mindset’

Weston Timberman, Thursday’s bareback riding go-round winner, is another young superstar out of college. Timberman won his second straight bareback riding title at the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo in March.

On Friday, Steiner fell off his horse, did not complete his run and failed to claim any earnings. Steiner also didn’t place high enough to receive any earnings Thursday. After entering NFR leading the overall standings, Steiner is now more than $29,000 behind Hayes for the lead.

Even with the unexpected start and rise in the standings, Miller said he isn’t going to change his approach to the next eight rounds.

“I’m just going to keep bringing my A-game and giving it all I have every day,” Miller said. “Wherever the cards fall within the week, I’m not going to try and get ahead of myself. I’m just going to keep the same mindset I had coming into here, and that’s to do my best on whatever I get on.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X

Barrel racer Andrea Busby joined us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 2 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

 
