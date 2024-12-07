Bareback rider, still in school, surges up standings

Bradlee Miller, who is in his senior year of college, has moved from 11th to third in the bareback riding standings after two runs at the National Finals Rodeo.

Bareback rider Bradlee Miller rides True Grit to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bareback rider Bradlee Miller rides True Grit to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bareback rider Bradlee Miller rides True Grit to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bareback rider Bradlee Miller rides True Grit to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bareback rider Bradlee Miller rides True Grit to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bareback rider Bradlee Miller rides True Grit to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two words that could be used to describe the bareback riding competition at this year’s National Finals Rodeo are young and deep.

Bradlee Miller matches both words. He’s at his first NFR at 21 years old, and he’s made a huge jump in the overall standings after two runs at this year’s event.

Miller won his bareback riding go-round with a score of 86.5 and claimed $33,687 Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center on the second night of NFR. Miller managed to improve upon his second-place run Thursday.

With a combined $60,311 in earnings after his first two runs, Miller has jumped from 11th to third in the overall standings. He’s more than $64,000 out of first place behind Keenan Hayes, last year’s world champion.

“I don’t think I ever dreamed of this,” Miller said. “I hoped for it, but I couldn’t have been more excited for how it’s went so far. I hope we’re just getting started. We have a lot more of this going.”

After getting his first-ever NFR run under his belt Thursday, Miller said Friday felt “a little different.” He was less nervous before his second run, singing along to the preround entertainment at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“Yesterday, I didn’t really know what to expect and I was a little nervous,” Miller said. “Today when (singer) Zach Top got onstage, I was singing along with him, and I was a little more relaxed. I didn’t get in the zone quite as quick as I did yesterday. I waited a little bit, and I felt like I conserved some energy because I knew that horse was going to take all I had.”

Finishing school

Miller said this year has been “rough” for him. He’s won three events and was co-champion at two other rodeos while finishing his senior year at Sam Houston State, where his father, Bubba, is the rodeo coach.

The younger Miller has been around the rodeo program since he was 4 years old when his father became a coach. Miller is set to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in engineering technology and plans to pursue a master’s degree.

“The college has groomed me and prepared me for this,” Miller said. “The college rodeo and then the atmosphere that I’ve got to be around growing up, coming here I felt like I was prepared, and I believe that it’s working.”

But any struggles for Miller have been put aside after two strong runs. That could help the Huntsville, Texas, native with the young and stout competition at NFR. Hayes is 21, and Rocker Steiner, who is second in the overall standings, is 20.

Miller said the competition in the category forces all riders to be on top of it every night.

“It’s been a good (year), but it definitely had some ups and downs,” Miller said. “The competition that’s at the National Finals in bareback riding, I believe it’s unmatched this year. There’s more guys here that are all on their A-game, and everybody’s here to win.”

‘Keep the same mindset’

Weston Timberman, Thursday’s bareback riding go-round winner, is another young superstar out of college. Timberman won his second straight bareback riding title at the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo in March.

On Friday, Steiner fell off his horse, did not complete his run and failed to claim any earnings. Steiner also didn’t place high enough to receive any earnings Thursday. After entering NFR leading the overall standings, Steiner is now more than $29,000 behind Hayes for the lead.

Even with the unexpected start and rise in the standings, Miller said he isn’t going to change his approach to the next eight rounds.

“I’m just going to keep bringing my A-game and giving it all I have every day,” Miller said. “Wherever the cards fall within the week, I’m not going to try and get ahead of myself. I’m just going to keep the same mindset I had coming into here, and that’s to do my best on whatever I get on.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X

Webb gaining ground in tie-down roping

Reigning tie-down roping world champion Riley Webb could not have asked for a better start to this year's National Finals Rodeo in his quest to rally to defend his title.

Webb posted the fastest time of Friday's go-round of 7.8 seconds and claimed $33,687 in earnings. He was an even seven seconds on Thursday to claim the win in the opening go-round.

"I don't think so," Webb said when asked if he could have envisioned a better start. "Two up and two go-round wins, I've been very blessed to draw two good calves and use them so far. Hopefully, we can continue that success the rest of the week.

Webb entered NFR fourth in the standings. But after receiving the most earnings on both nights, Webb jumped to second ($294,281.28) and is more than $16,000 behind leader Shad Mayfield ($310,473.55).

Last year, Webb entered NFR leading the standings and went on to win his first world title in his second NFR appearance. This year, Webb said he has to come into NFR with a more attacking mindset to stack wins.

"I've had a little different approach to have fun," Webb said. "Last year, I played defense, had to rope smart the whole time and make sure I didn't make any major mistakes. Now, coming in playing offense, I'm trying to win as much as possible to get back to the top."

Webb was consistent at last year's NFR. He finished with a record-breaking $452,852 in the final overall standings, was second in the NFR average and placed in five rounds.

Webb said this year he's battled a lot of "ups and downs." He dealt with a bum knee, and one of his horses, Rudy, got hurt at the beginning of the year.

"No excuses, but not as good as we hoped," Webb said. "You always can't have the record-breaking year, so I just keep on grinding in and out every day."

If there's one thing Webb has going into this NFR, it's the confidence of knowing he can handle the pressure to be a world champion.

"I had success here before and won the world title, so it's just a lot of confidence," Webb said.

Other go-round winners:

— Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, Louisiana, in steer wrestling (3.6 seconds).

— Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, in team roping (3.7 seconds).

— Brody Wells, Powell, Wyoming, in saddle bronc riding (90 points).

— Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, in barrel racing (13.48 seconds).

— Jeter Lawrence, Council Hill, Oklahoma, in bull riding (87.5 points).