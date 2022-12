Check out the best photos from the 2022 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The champions of the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo are presented following day 10 of the competition at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stetson Wright, center, is announced the champion of the bull riding competition during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Margo Crowther competes in the barrel racing event during round 10 of the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cole Franks competes in the bareback riding event during round 10 of the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ty Breuer competes in the bareback riding event during round 10 of the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stetson wright of Milford, Utah, holds on for time in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, is unable to release from the bull and is spun around in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dawson Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, leaps from his horse as his eight seconds are up while competing in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rocker Steiner, of Weatherford, Tex., competes in bareback riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tim O’Connell, of Zwingle, Iowa, competes in bareback riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Logan Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, celebrates after winning in the saddle bronc riding competition during the sixth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cole Franks, of Clarendon, Tex., competes in bareback riding during the sixth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Maverick Potter, of Waxahachie, Texas, rides Ridin’ Solo while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Trey Holston, of Fort Scott, Kan., gets bucked off of Time for Magic while competing in bull riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jeff Askey of Athens, TX., crawls away from bull Alberta Prime Devil's Advocate as a bullfighter is launched in to the air after a failed qualifying time during Bull Riding in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Trick and Roman rider Jessica Fowlkes follows a horse about a smoke-filled ring during a memorial slideshow of past rodeo honorees in the National Finals Rodeo Day 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shad Mayfield competes in the tie-down roping event during the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kyle Irwin competes in the steer wrestling event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dakota Eldridge competes in the steer wrestling event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Competitors representing their states and countries are introduced in the opening ceremony of the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Another go-round of the National Finals Rodeo is in the books. Check out the best photos from all 10 nights of NFR 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in the photo gallery above.

