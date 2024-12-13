Bond between barrel racer, horse puts pair in title race at NFR

Barrel racer Kassie Mowry, riding a horse her late fiance owned, has won four straight go-rounds at NFR and is in contention for the world title.

Barrel Racing contestant Kassie Mowry rides to a new event time record during National Finals Rodeo Day 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Barrel Racing contestant Kassie Mowry rides to a new event time record during National Finals Rodeo Day 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Barrel Racing contestant Kassie Mowry races for the finish line on her way to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Barrel Racing contestant Kassie Mowry rides to a new event time record during National Finals Rodeo Day 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Barrel Racing contestant Kassie Mowry turns the first barrel on her way to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It appeared the barrel racing world title might be a runaway after the first three days of the National Finals Rodeo.

Hailey Kinsel entered NFR with the lead in the overall standings and got off to a great start by winning the first three go-rounds of the rodeo. The wins gave Kinsel close to a $90,000 lead over Kassie Mowry in the standings.

But there was still plenty of rodeo to go, and a lot of money available for Mowry to cut away at the deficit.

No one at NFR is on a hotter streak than Mowry. She won her fourth straight barrel racing go-round at NFR on Wednesday with a time of 13.19 seconds and added $33,687.18 in earnings.

Her run Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center was the fastest time posted by a barrel racer at this year’s NFR, much to the surprise of Mowry and her horse, “Jarvis.”

“The guys in the back told me what I ran and I about fell off (the horse),” Mowry said after her win Wednesday. “I just couldn’t believe it. I was still pulling him up. He’s wanting to run so hard right now, he’s hard to even pull up. This horse, he is just on it from go. He’s feeling good.”

Mowry’s four straight wins have put her behind Kinsel by a little more than $7,000. The Dublin, Texas, native has picked up more than $197,996 in earnings at NFR and is fourth in the aggregate, which is an average of all riders’ runs at NFR and gives the top contestants a chance to add more to their total earnings.

“It’s just incredible,” Mowry said. “It’s unimaginable what this horse has come out here and done. I can’t even — it’s hard to put into words. I never expected this.”

‘Give him a chance’

NFR might have been an afterthought to Mowry just six months ago when tragedy struck. Mowry’s fiance Michael Boone died in an accident in June.

The bond between Mowry and Jarvis was already close. It became even more special since Boone owned Jarvis. When Mowry and Boone left NFR last year, she said Boone was looking forward to the next NFR to give Jarvis another opportunity to run.

“His wish was for me to bring this horse back here and give him a chance at 10 runs at NFR,” Mowry said.

As Mowry battled through a “really tough year,” she continued to train extensively with Jarvis to get the 6-year-old horse ready to run again at rodeo’s biggest stage.

“I set out to get it done, to get him here,” Mowry said. “That was my goal, just to get him here so he could at least have a chance. I never thought any further than that. This horse has just taken it and ran with it once I got here.”

Mowry has gone faster in every round win, which started with a 13.43-second run in her first win Sunday. Mowry’s aggressive approach during the rounds and practice during the day paid off.

“I knew he was a good horse, but to come in and kind of dominate, that’s hard for any horse to do in this day and age,” Mowry said. “In barrel racing, it’s so tough. You’re talking about hundredths of a second here.”

Mowry has worked with Jarvis since he was a baby and trained him to become a rodeo horse. While other barrel racers might buy a horse to run at NFR, Mowry said working with Jarvis from the beginning has helped grow their bond.

“I’ve been there through his struggles, his weaknesses. We’ve worked on him,” Mowry said. “You turn those into strengths now and having that time and having him that long I think is to my advantage. I’ve known everything he’s ever done.”

‘Go for it’

Mowry is a horse trainer during the day. She said she wasn’t worried about winning, but more about training Jarvis and making him a better horse.

“I’m trying not to overwhelm him and ride that fine line where you’re asking as much as you think you can get out of it and it still be a good experience for them,” Mowry said. “I always have his best interest in mind no matter what. It’s kind of looking like there is a chance there … and so much can happen.”

Mowry is seeking her first barrel racing title. This year Mowry entered NFR fourth in the standings and has won nine events.

She didn’t have the best start to NFR when she hit a barrel on her first run of the event and didn’t claim any earnings. But a week later, Mowry’s NFR could have a storybook ending.

“After I hit the barrel in my first run, my friend said just go for the rounds. Just go for it,” Mowry said. “That’s really what I’ve done and what I’ll continue to do. I’m just going to try to be the best jockey that I can.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.