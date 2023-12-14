Colter Todd caps successful comeback to team roping at NFR

Colter Todd was regarded as one of the premier headers in team roping before retiring in 2008. But he returned to the National Finals Rodeo in 2023.

Team roping heeler Colter Todd is seen during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Header Derrick Begay and heeler Colter Todd work a calf in Team Roping during day 6 action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colter Todd has previously reached the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

He had no intention of coming back.

From 2006-08, Todd was regarded as one of the premier headers in team roping. He and former partner Cesar de la Cruz reached rodeo’s season-culminating event three straight years, including a 2007 campaign that ended with Todd finishing third in the world standings.

And then, in 2008, Todd made a commitment — his days of rodeoing were done. He’d prayed long and hard, and felt the travel-heavy lifestyle wasn’t conducive to how he wanted to raise his growing family.

“I try to be as honest as I can, so when I said I was done in 2008 after that season, I wanted to be done. Not dabble in it, not put myself in a situation where I go back on my word,” Todd said. “I moved back to my hometown in Willcox (Ariz.), and God set it up to be here and ranch. And that’s where I’ve been for basically for 15 years.”

Yet, his name sits among the 15 team roping heelers who are running at this week’s NFR.

Todd was done with rodeo. But thanks to a good buddy and a supportive family, rodeo wasn’t done with him.

A call from a friend

Derrick Begay knew Todd’s stance. Begay also knew there was a chance, at least logically, that he could persuade his longtime friend to join him in the arena.

Todd hadn’t competed at a PRCA event in more than a decade, but each year, he still renewed his tour card. While he wasn’t roping, Todd would occasionally serve as a pickup man for some local rodeos in Arizona to help out.

Begay, a 10-time NFR qualifier himself, needed someone to heel for him at some smaller events and jackpots in Arizona. He couldn’t persuade any of his usual partners to drive all the way to his home state for these smaller events. So he called someone local.

“He’s like, ‘You know I don’t rope anymore.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know that. I’m not asking you to come back and head. I want you to come back and heel for me. It’ll be fun. I’m really not worried about winning. I’m not worried about how you ride or if you catch, I just want to rope,’” Begay said. “I told him there was no pressure, and I’m not counting on you or depending on you. I’m not wanting you to prove something to me — I just want a partner. No more than that.”

It started with a few jackpots and smaller rodeos in 2021. Quickly, it became something more.

Todd’s oldest child, Madilyn, was around 4 years old when he quit competing. His two sons, Colter Lee and Traven, had never seen their dad compete in a rodeo setting.

Todd was hesitant. His kids were excited.

Along with his wife, Carly, the family sat down and had a lengthy discussion. If Todd was going to go back on the road, even for a little bit, he needed to know that things at the ranch were being taken care of.

“It kind of ended up being my boys who ended up triggering the little spark to try it and go,” Todd said. “They stepped up and they did good. I was proud of them. I don’t tell them that very often, but I was dang sure proud of them.”

A return to form

Todd and Begay came into this endeavor wanting to compete and have a good time, but never really set a standard.

In fact, they barely set a schedule.

“I never told him, ‘Hey, you’re going to be a full-time rodeo heeler. I need you everywhere and my plan is to make the National Finals Rodeo.’ There was never none of that,” Begay said. “It was just more like, ‘Hey, let’s go to that one. Let’s go to that one. Want to enter that one? This one is on the way home — might as well enter that one.’”

With each successful run, Todd got a little more confidence. With each miss, he had a desire to load back up in the box and make adjustments.

Along the way, the money piled up. Together, Todd and Begay won or co-championed 10 rodeos in 2023, including the Pendleton Round-Up. The success vaulted them to top five in their respective standings, with Todd sitting third as a heeler before the NFR on more than $153,000 in regular-season earnings. Begay was fifth in heading with a little over $138,000 from the regular season.

“There was never a down time, we just always did good. So it led to the next one, the next one, the next one. And now, here we are,” Todd said.

Ultimately, it led Todd back to a familiar place — Las Vegas for the Wrangler NFR. Through six go-rounds, Todd has backed up to ninth in the world heeler standings at $171,207, while Begay is 11 th in header standings at $156,040. However, the duo sits second in the NFR average, which could lead to a big payout come Saturday night, if their roping remains consistent.

After 15 years away from the limelight, Todd admits to being a little nervous about his trip back, not because of the competition, but the overall experience. He believes he’s a little more mature this time around, making him more capable of handling everything that will take place during this 10-day stretch.

For both Todd and Begay, it’s the shared experience that they’re excited about. The power of friendship got them here, and it’ll continue to take them to where they need to be.

“The little behind-the-scenes stuff is what I’m looking forward to,” Begay said. “Roping is roping. Really, it’s just another rodeo — but really it’s not. It’s just another steer, but there’s no other thing that tops making the National Finals with your best friend. Just being able to share and see the behind-the-scenes stuff with him is what I’m looking forward to.”

Added Todd: “I have one goal that I really want to do, and that’s catch two feet, whatever he turns. The rest of it takes care of itself. When you get to do something with a friend, it’s just fun to be a part of it.”